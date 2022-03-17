Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series Of Premium Windows 11 Laptops Launched In India News oi-Vivek

Samsung has officially launched its new lineup of premium laptops -- the Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 Business, and the Galaxy Book Go series of Windows 11 OS powered laptops in India. While the Galaxy Book2 series and Galaxy Book2 Business are powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Similarly, the Galaxy Book Go is based on the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series Details

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series consists of models like the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, which is currently the most premium offering from the company. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch screen sizes and is available in graphite and silver colors. The base model of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 costs Rs. 1,15,990 in India.

As a part of the launch offer, users who pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 can get an Rs. 5,000 instant discount. Similarly, one can also get the Galaxy Buds Pro for just Rs. 999 and a 24-inch monitor for Rs. 2,999.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro is also similar to the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and this model does not have a 360-degree hinge. The Galaxy Book2 Pro is also available in two sizes (13.3-inch and 15.6-inch) and comes in graphite and silver color variants. This model also gets the same pre-book offer as the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, and the price of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro starts at Rs. 1,06,990.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 will be available in India with 15.6-inch and 13.3-inch displays, respectively. The base model of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 retails for Rs. 99,990, while the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 comes with a retail price of Rs. 65,990.

The Galaxy Book 2 Business is a 14-inch laptop with business-centric features like improved security. The laptop will be available in graphite color, and the Galaxy Book2 Business will cost Rs. 1,04,990 in India. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go, which is also a 14-inch laptop, powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform will cost Rs. 38,990 with Rs. 3,000 instant discounts on pre-bookings.

All these laptops will soon be available via Samsung partner channels. Although these are not gaming laptops, as they missout on a dedicated graphics card, most of the Galaxy Book 2 series of laptops do come with Intel Iris Xe graphics, which can handle light gaming at lower resolution.

