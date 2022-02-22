Just In
- 1 hr ago Tecno Spark 8C With AI Dual Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery Launched In India; Price, Features
- 1 hr ago MSI GE66 Raider 11UG-417IN Review: Meant For Modern Gamers
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 65W Fast Charging, Triple Cameras Goes On Sale Today: Worth Buying?
- 3 hrs ago Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G: Best Smartphone In Sub-30K Segment
Don't Miss
- Finance 9 Large-Cap Stocks That Near Their 52-week Lows In Trade Today
- Movies Bigg Boss Ultimate Voting Process: Here’s How To Vote For Abhirami, Suruthi And Others
- News 22-02-2022: It is a Palindrome Day today
- Lifestyle 22/02/2022:: Tuesday Date Is Both Palindrome And Ambigram? Know What Is Special
- Automobiles Another Teaser Of The Volkswagen Virtus Comes Out: Reveals Front End Of The Upcoming Sedan
- Sports Australia vs Pak: Warner, Cummins, Starc, Maxwell, Hazlewood to miss ODI, T20I; not in IPL 2022 before April 5
- Education GATE 2022 Pre Answer Key Released. Check GATE Answer Key 2022, Challenge GATE Answer Keys On gate.iitkgp.ac.in
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Tamil Nadu
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 2 Renders Leak Showing Possible Design
At the MWC 2022, the South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to take the wraps off the Galaxy Book Pro 360 2. It is said that the company is continuing its partnerships with Microsoft and Intel for the upcoming laptops well. Now, the alleged renders of the upcoming laptop have been leaked online ahead of the MWC 2022.
The images show the laptop in the Burgundy Red color option of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 2. Notably, there are speculations that this laptop could be launched in other color options as well.
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 2 Renders Leak
As per a report by GizNext alongside collaboration with the well-known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks), the leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 2 have been leaked showing the device from all angles. Going by the report, this laptop is codenamed "mars 2" on the factory schematics documents. It suggests that this is the second generation model likely to feature a larger mouse trackpad and a spacious keypad.
Also, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 2 is touted to retain a 360-degree foldable design similar to its predecessor. Apart from these aspects, the design elements revealed by the renders include display bezels and hinges that are identical to the original Samsung Galaxy Book 360.
The report notes that the upcoming Samsung laptop could miss out on the support for S Pen. It is tipped to flaunt a 15-inch display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, three USB Type-C ports and a microSD card slot. Furthermore, the laptop can double as a tablet as well.
From these leaked renders, it looks like there is not much change on the surface and design. However, it is believed that the Galaxy Book Pro 360 2 could be launched with a new processor. For those who are unaware, the original model was launched with a choice of 11th Gen Intel i3, i5, and i7 processors. Also, given the partnerships between Samsung and Microsoft, we can expect the laptop to be launched with Windows 11 and One UI Book 4 on top.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
56,845
-
39,040
-
10,235
-
14,530
-
25,810
-
5,120
-
12,999
-
22,260
-
6,299
-
6,999