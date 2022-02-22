Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 2 Renders Leak Showing Possible Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the MWC 2022, the South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to take the wraps off the Galaxy Book Pro 360 2. It is said that the company is continuing its partnerships with Microsoft and Intel for the upcoming laptops well. Now, the alleged renders of the upcoming laptop have been leaked online ahead of the MWC 2022.

The images show the laptop in the Burgundy Red color option of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 2. Notably, there are speculations that this laptop could be launched in other color options as well.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 2 Renders Leak

As per a report by GizNext alongside collaboration with the well-known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks), the leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 2 have been leaked showing the device from all angles. Going by the report, this laptop is codenamed "mars 2" on the factory schematics documents. It suggests that this is the second generation model likely to feature a larger mouse trackpad and a spacious keypad.

Also, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 2 is touted to retain a 360-degree foldable design similar to its predecessor. Apart from these aspects, the design elements revealed by the renders include display bezels and hinges that are identical to the original Samsung Galaxy Book 360.

The report notes that the upcoming Samsung laptop could miss out on the support for S Pen. It is tipped to flaunt a 15-inch display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, three USB Type-C ports and a microSD card slot. Furthermore, the laptop can double as a tablet as well.

From these leaked renders, it looks like there is not much change on the surface and design. However, it is believed that the Galaxy Book Pro 360 2 could be launched with a new processor. For those who are unaware, the original model was launched with a choice of 11th Gen Intel i3, i5, and i7 processors. Also, given the partnerships between Samsung and Microsoft, we can expect the laptop to be launched with Windows 11 and One UI Book 4 on top.

