    Surface Laptop 3 Announced With 10th Gen Intel And AMD Ryzen Processors

    By
    |

    Microsoft has officially unveiled its latest Surface Laptop 3 series which now comes in two screen sizes. The overall design and form-factor of this series are quite similar to the Surface Laptop 2, but with the latest hardware available in the market. Here is everything you need to know.

    Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch Features And Specifications

    Just like its predecessor, the Surface Laptop 13.5-inch comes with a touch-display offering 2256 x 1504 pixels with ten touch input support with a 3:2 aspect ratio.

    The laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 or Core i7-1065G7 CPU with Iris Plus integrated GPU. It comes with either 8/16GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 3733MHz. Besides, the laptop is available in 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB of built-in storage.

    There is a 720p web-camera at the top of the display with an f/2.0 aperture. The laptop also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, studio-grade far-fidelity microphones, and speakers located under the keyboard. The laptop does support Windows Hello powered Face Unlock, and the data is protected by the TPM chip to provide Enterprise-grade security.

    In terms of connectivity, the laptop supports dual-channel Wi-Fi (802.11/ac), Bluetooth 5.0, a USB-A port, a USB Type-C port, and a Surface Connect for charging. The company claims that a fully charged device can offer up to 11.5 hours of battery life and can charge from zero to 80 percent within an hour.

    Price And Availability

    The Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch will be available in Sandstone and Cobal shades starting from $999 (approx Rs. 71,000). The notebook is already up for pre-order in select markets.

    Surface Laptop 3 15-inch

    The Surface Laptop 3 15-inch is the first laptop from Microsoft based on an AMD CPU. It comes with a 15-inch ten-touch input display with 2496 x 1664 pixels resolution.

    Just like the compact version, the Surface Laptop 3 15-inch is available with two CPU configurations. The base model comes with the AMD Ryzen 5 3580U with integrated Radeon Vega 9 Graphics and the high-end model is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 3780U with Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics.

    This iteration offers 8/16/32GB RAM running at 2400MHz and the storage option starts from 128GB and goes up to 512GB. The rest of the specifications are in-line with the Surface Laptop 3 13.5.

    Price And Availability

    The Surface Laptop 3 15-inch comes in matte black and platinum colors and the price starts from $1199 (approx Rs. 85,500). This model is also available for pre-order in select markets.

    microsoft news laptops
    Thursday, October 3, 2019, 10:49 [IST]
