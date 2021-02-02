VAIO Teaser Suggests New Z Series Laptop Launch On February 18 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

VAIO, the laptop brand that recently bounced back into action has released a poster hinting that it is all set to launch a new series of laptops later this month. Notably, the launch date for the new series of VAIO laptops is set to happen on February 18 for the global markets.

Though the company did not divulge the name of the product, the teaser shows that the upcoming series of VAIO notebooks will be thin and lightweight. We say so as it shows a thin and light notebook with a sunken screen hinge and a very thin body.

Upcoming VAIO Notebook Poster

As seen in the new poster, the hinge part of the notebook appears to be similar to the letter Z. This hints that the upcoming product could be released in the VAIO Z series. Notably, this new series of laptops is believed to be fitted with an OLED display.

Previously, a Weibo-based tipster @ZACKBUKS via ITHome speculated that the new VAIO Z is coming soon. This new poster officially confirms the rumor. What makes sense is that the VAIO Z series did not launch any new laptops for quite a long time and it could be time to witness one new laptop in the series. Moreover, the Z series notebooks are flagship thin and ultra-light.

These laptops come with a high-density heat dissipation design and packaging technology. Notably, the Z series laptops have smaller motherboards for the compact build, thanks to the high-density layout of electronic components on it. The heat dissipation system of the VAIO Z series notebooks helps in achieving high performance and efficient heat dissipation. There are special cooling fans, heat dissipation ducts and low-frequency speed units to prevent resonance and suppress noise.

Previously, VAIO belonged to Sony and it became an independent entity in 2014 after parting ways with Sony Group. Given that VAIO is in plans of another launch on February 18, we can expect to come across further details in the coming days.

