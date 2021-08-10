Vivo Laptops, Vivo Watch Likely To Arrive In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

India is one of the fast-growing markets for smartphones and other devices. This market is dominated by Chinese manufacturers across segments. To be specific, we have brands including Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, OnePlus and others that are quite successful in the smartphone arena. Now, it looks like all these brands are eying to dominate the laptop segment.

Recently, Redmi launched its first laptop in India, one of the biggest markets in the world. Another Chinese player Realme is also eying to launch its first-ever laptop soon. In the meantime, it looks like Vivo is chalking out plans for a laptop.

Vivo Eying To Launch Laptops

Well, it looks like Vivo is carrying out a survey in India to know if customers want a laptop from the brand. As per a report by 91Mobiles citing a tipster - Yogesh Brar, Vivo's survey is about gauging the expectations of customers on the price range, processors, screen size, and other aspects.

Given that Asus is already selling laptops under the VivoBook brand in India, it remains to be seen how the laptop from Vivo could be named.

The tipster stated that Vivo has successfully conducted a smartwatch survey in India. Going by the same, it looks like the company could be planning to launch Vivo Watch alongside the Vivo X70 series in India sometime in September. Talking about Vivo notebooks, it might take a few months to complete its survey.

Vivo Laptops: What To Expect?

As per the new leak, the Vivo laptops will be arriving in at least two screen sizes. The first Vivo notebooks are expected to make use of the 11th generation Intel Core i3/i5. As of now, the other details of this laptop remain unknown. However, it looks like the Vivo laptop could be launched as a rival to the Redmi and Realme laptops.

In the meantime, Vivo X70 series smartphones and the Vivo Watch are likely to mid-September. As per the existing reports, the Vivo X70 series smartphones include the Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X7 Pro+. It could be priced between Rs. 45,000 and Rs. 70,000. We will get to know further details in the near future.

Best Mobiles in India