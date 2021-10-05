Windows 11 Pre-Installed Acer Laptops Now Available In India: Price Starts At Rs. 55,999 News oi-Vivek

Windows 11 is finally here for free to eligible computers running on Windows 10 OS. However, if you have been planning you buy a new laptop that comes with pre-built Windows 11, then here is some good news. Acer has officially launched six new laptops in India with pre-installed Windows 11 OS.

The Acer Swift X, Swift 3, Acer Aspire 5, Aspire 3, Acer Spin 5, and the Spin 5 are the first set of laptops that comes with pre-installed Windows 11 OS. Do note that, these laptops are likely to ship with an earlier version of Windows 11, and you might have to update these devices to fully enjoy Windows 11 and its features.

Most Affordable Windows 11 OS

Out of the six models, which are actually not new, the Acer Aspire 3 is the most affordable laptop that ships with Windows 11 and costs Rs. 55,999 in India. The laptop is powered by the Core i5-1135G7 11th Gen Intel CPU and comes with a 1080p display.

Similarly, the Acer Aspire 5 comes in 14-inch and 15.6-inch models with a starting price of Rs. 57,999 with features like a storage expansion slot and a lot more. If you are looking for a slightly more powerful option, then consider getting the Acer Swift X, which is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U CPU and Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU and has a price tag of Rs. 86,999.

Another Acer laptop that comes with Windows 11 is the Acer Swift 3, which comes in two models with either Intel/AMD CPU along with a 14-inch FHD display.

Lastly, the Acer Spin 3 and the Spin 5 are slightly premium models, which retails for Rs. 74,999, and Rs. 99,999, respectively. Do note that, if you already have one of these models, you can also upgrade the same to Windows 11 OS for free of cost.

As Microsoft is releasing Windows 11 OS in batches, you might have to wait for a few more days to get the taste of Windows 11 OS. If you are in a hurry, then here is how you can install Windows 11 OS manually right now on supported devices.

