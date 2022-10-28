Xiaomi Book Air 13 With Intel 12th Gen CPUs Launched: Would You Buy A ₹70,000 Xiaomi Laptop? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Xiaomi introduced its latest premium laptop, Xiaomi Book Air 13, in China on October 27 2022, alongside its Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones. The Xiaomi Book Air 13 is a thin and lightweight laptop and comes with an OLED display and Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake CPUs at its helm. Let's see what it brings to the table and check if it's a good proposition for the Indian market.

Xiaomi Book Air 13: Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi Book Air 13 boasts a premium design with copper-finished edges. The notebook comes with just 12mm thickness when folded and weighs about 1.2kg. The screen has slim bezels surrounding the screen except for a relatively thicker bottom bezel. It features a large-size trackpad and gets a 360-degree flip display hinge mechanism.

Talking about its display specifications, the Xiaomi Book Air 13 flaunts a 13.3-inch touchscreen OLED panel with a 2880 x 1800 pixels resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display supports Dolby Vision, HDR 500, DCI-P3 color gamut, and DC dimming. It comes with a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against scratches. Suffice it to say, Xiaomi's notebook certainly possesses superior display technology compared to Apple's MacBook Air.

You can opt for the Xiaomi Book Air 13 with an Intel Core i7-1250U CPU or a less powerful Intel Core i5-1230U. The notebook will come equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 5200MHz RAM and 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage irrespective of the variant you choose.

You can enjoy watching videos and gaming on the laptop's OLED screen coupled with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. That's not all, the speakers are supported by two tweeters to elevate the sound experience further. Some other noteworthy features include

The Xiaomi Book Air 13 has two Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and it features connectivity options such as two Thunderbolt 4 connectors, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop is powered by a 58.3Wh battery under its hood coupled with 65W fast charging.

Xiaomi Book Air 13: Will It Be A Good Option In India?

The Xiaomi Book Air 13 is priced at CNY 5999 (approx. ₹68,350) for the Core i5 variant and CNY 6999 (approx. ₹79,800) for the Core i7 variant. It comes with a premium design and a good display+ CPU combination. But, at a ₹70,000 starting price, there won't be many takers for it in India as Asus also sells OLED laptops for a similar price. Also, brand perception plays a major role in the niche segment. So, it is unlikely that Xiaomi will introduce it in India.

