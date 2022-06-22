Xiaomi Book S Goes Official As Brand’s First Convertible Laptop; Coming To India? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Xiaomi Book S has been introduced globally in Europe as the brand's first convertible 2-in-1 laptop. The device comes with a 12.4-inch high-res display and a detachable keyboard accessory. The optional keyboard attaches to the Xiaomi Book S magnetically using the Pogo Pin connector to provide a full-fledged computing experience. The device is fuelled by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 Compute Platform.

Xiaomi Book S Convertible Offers Two Optional Accessories

The optional keyboard accessory of the Xiaomi Book S has a stable Pogo Pin connector support that's easy to use. The outer cover of the typing accessory has a layer of faux leather material, which is resistant to scratches. There's a kickstand onboard the keyboard cover, which allows it to comfortably be used at different angles. The accessory also has a trackpad and its keys have a 1.3mm travel distance.

There's also a separate regular cover for the Xiaomi Book S, which can be utilized while using the device in tablet mode. The first Xiaomi convertible also comes with support for Xiaomi's Smart Pen accessory.

Xiaomi Book S Sports 2K Screen, Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 Platform

The Xiaomi Book S is loaded with a 12.4-inch LCD display with a massive 2K resolution. The slate has an aspect ratio of 16:10, a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, up to 500 nits brightness, a layer of Gorilla Glass 3, and support for 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The device measures 8.95mm around the waist and tips the scale at 720 grams. Software-wise, the convertible boots Windows 11 with the S Mode feature.

The Xiaomi Book S is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 Compute Platform, which was introduced in 2020 for always-on connected notebooks. The chipset provides a maximum clock speed of 2.84GHzand is paired with the Adreno 680 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The laptop-tablet hybrid comes with a 13MP primary shooter and a 5MP secondary selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi Book S 12.4-inch has support for both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands support. The device also has Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is equipped with dual speakers to provide an immersive media experience. The notebook is touted to provide 13.4 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Xiaomi Book S Pricing, Availability, Colors

The Xiaomi Book S 12.4-inch has been priced at €699 (around Rs. 57,500). The convertible is available to buy in markets like Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, and other European regions. The keyboard case of the hybrid is priced at €149 (~Rs. 12,300), while the regular cover case costs €40 (~Rs. 3,300). The device will be available in a single Dark Gray color variant.

Xiaomi Book S Coming To India?

At the launch event, Xiaomi hasn't yet revealed when it is planning to launch the Book S in markets outside Europe, including India. The company could announce the convertible's Indian availability at its Smarter Living 2022 event later this year. The brand is currently selling two Redmi and two Mi NoteBook series laptops in the country.

The RedmiBook 15 series models are available starting from Rs. 32,999, while the Mi NoteBook series laptops are being offered from Rs. 57,999. These laptops are available to buy on the brand's website and via major e-commerce portals.

Best Mobiles in India