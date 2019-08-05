Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 Launched – Design, Specs, Price, Availability And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Over the weekend, Xiaomi has unveiled the second-generation gaming laptop dubbed Mi Gaming Laptop 2019. This laptop comes with an impressive set of specifications and features for its pricing but its design is quite reminiscent to that of the yesteryear model. The key enhancements include the improved refresh rate and beefed-up internals.

Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 Specifications

The Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 comes with a 15.6-inch display with an 81% screen-to-body ratio as seen on its predecessor. The display has a better refresh rate of 144Hz for better gameplay. It comes in three variants as mentioned above. These variants feature a four-color LED-backlit keyboard with three different modes. There is a glass touchpad with support for multiple gesture control and Windows 10 Home.

All these variants come with the 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor but have different RAM and storage. The high-end gaming laptops come with the 9th generation Intel Core i7-9450H processor with 2.6GHz base frequency and 4.5GHz Turbo Boost. The base model has 4.1GHz Turbo Boost. There is up to 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD under the hood.

These new Xiaomi Mi gaming laptops are a tad lighter than their predecessors as these weigh around 2.6kg (predecessors weigh 2.7kg). There is a 55Whr battery providing up to 4.5 hours of video playback, 4.5 hours of web browsing, and 4 hours of video streaming.

These gaming laptops from Xiaomi have dual-band WI-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x 3W speakers, Dolby Audio and a 1MP HD webcam. There are four USB 3.0 ports, one Ethernet port, one microphone port, one headphone jack, one HDMI output port, and one 3-in-1 card reader.

Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 Price

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 comes in three variants. The base variant has 8GB RAM and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card is priced at 7499 yuan (approx. Rs. 75,000). The other variant comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 2060 and is priced at 8599 yuan (approx. Rs. 86,000). The top-end variant is on pre-order only on Mi.com and is priced at 8999 yuan (approx. Rs. 90,000).

What We Think

As of now, there is no word regarding the availability of the latest gaming laptop in the global markets. If these Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptops 2019 are launched outside China, there will be a great reception due to their disruptive price point.

