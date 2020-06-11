ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi Notebook India Launch Today: Watch Live Stream From Here

    By
    |

    Earlier this month, there were speculations that Xiaomi will launch a new Mi Notebook that will be rebranded RedmiBook 13 in India. Going by the same, today the Mi Notebook will be launched in India. It is believed that this new model will be exclusive to India and designed especially for the Indian market.

    Xiaomi Mi Notebook India Launch Today: Watch Live Stream From Here

     

    The Xiaomi Mi Notebook India launch event is slated to happen at 12 PM. The launch event will be live streamed via its YouTube channel and other social media handles. You can check out the video below for the live stream of the Mi Notebook launch in India.

    Xiaomi Mi Notebook Expected Specs

    Of late, Xiaomi has been teasing several details of the upcoming laptop in the country via its Mi Notebook dedicated page. Going by these teasers and speculations, the Mi Notebook is believed to get the power from a battery that can last up to 12 hours in a single charge. Furthermore, it could feature an ultra thin and ultra light design and come with an SSD.

    The company's Global VP Manu Kumar Jain stated that the laptop will have one of the highest screen-to-body ratio ever seen on laptops. And, it is said to sport thin bezels around the screen. Furthermore, it has been revealed that there will be a FHD display with 1080p resolution and an Intel Core i7 processor.

     

    Xiaomi's AR App

    Besides the Mi Notebook, Xiaomi is believed to launch an AR app, which will let customers explore the laptop without stepping out of their homes. This is an important step taken by the company on account of the COVID-19 outbreak.

    What We Think

    When it comes to pricing, there is no word on how much this laptop from Xiaomi could be priced at. However, it is said that the company will not make it an affordable offering like smartphones. It is said to be targeted at the designers, creators and professionals hinting at powerful specs and capabilities. We can expect more later today as the laptop gets unveiled.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 11:17 [IST]
