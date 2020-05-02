XMG Apex 15 -- The Most Powerful Laptop With 16-Core AMD Desktop CPU News oi-Vivek

As each year passes, laptops get more powerful with specialized CPUs and GPUs made for the notebook form-factor. The same statement is also applicable for desktop computers, where now we have CPUs with 64 cores and 128 threads. What happens when a take high-end desktop CPU and fit it into a laptop? You create the most powerful laptop or the XMG Apex 15.

The XMG Apex 15 is said to be the most powerful laptop in terms of CPU performance as it comes with the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, a desktop-grade CPU with 16-cores and 32-threads. The CPU comes with 65W TDP and offers a base clock speed of 2.4GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.2GHz with 64MB cache, which is again the highest that we have seen on a laptop.

XMG Apex 15 Specifications

The XMG Apex 15 along with a high-end CPU also packs the latest Nvidia RTX 2060/2070 GPU with 6/8GB GDDR6 video memory and 115W TDP. With dual-channel memory supports, it can accept two 32GB sticks or up to 64GB RAM.

It has a typical 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a thin bezel-design. The screen covers 90 percent of sRGB color space (8-bit screen) and on top of that, it has an anti-glare finish. The computer has a 62-watt user-replaceable battery and comes with a 240W power adapter and it is recommended to connect the XMG Apex 15 to a power adapter while running heavy lifting software or playing games.

The laptop also offers an extensive range of I/O including one USB-A 2.0, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2, one USB-C 3.2 Gen2, one HDMI, one Mini DisplayPort 1.4, one headphone out, one mic in, one RJ45 LAN port, and an SD card slot. Even though it is a heavy machine, it just weighs 2.6KG, similar to most of the high-end 15-inch gaming laptops.

XMG Apex 15 Pricing And Availability

The base model with the Nvidia RTX 2060, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage retails for 1,337 Euros (approx Rs. 1,11,857), whereas the high-end model with the RTX 2070, 64GB RAM, and 2TB SSD comes at a price tag of 2418 Euros (approx Rs. 2,02,297). Users can also play around with RAM, storage, and Wi-Fi modem to customize the XMG Apex 15 as per one's requirement. The laptop will be available from early May in select markets.

Overall Performance Guaranteed

Most of the gaming laptops tend to emphasize "gaming" and they might not work that well on professional tasks like rendering or video editing. The XMG Apex 15 with a 16-core CPU and a high-end GPU defines this definition and will likely offer the best of both worlds.

