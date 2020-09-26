Asus ExpertBook P2451F Review: Business Minded Laptop

Asus ExpertBook P2451F: Specifications

CPU -- Intel Core i7-10510U

GPU -- NVIDIA GeForce MX110 (2GB)

Display -- 14-inch (1920 x 1080p) FHD panel

RAM -- 8GB DDR4

Storage -- 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD

Keyboard-- Full-sized backlit keyboard

Trackpad -- Multi-gesture trackpad

Camera -- HD 720 web camera with a privacy shield

Wireless -- Bluetooth 5.0 + Tri-Band Wi-Fi (2.4Ghz, 5.0GHz, and 6GHz)

Battery -- 48Whr with fast charging

Weight -- 1.6KG

Asus ExpertBook P2451F Design: Retro Looks

Most of the laptops that I have reviewed in 2020 sport a modern look complemented a thin-bezel display and a compact form factor. The Asus ExpertBook P2451F is certainly an exception, as it looks like a laptop from 2015 with thick bezels across the display. Not just the display bezels the entire laptop is designed in a retrospective.



This is also one of the few laptops launched in 2020 that still retain a VGA port along with a full-sized HDMI port. Similarly, the laptop also has a multi-purpose USB Type-C, which also mimics as a display port. However, the laptop cannot be charged using the Type-C port (USB 3.2 Gen2) and one has to use the proprietary barrel charger that comes with the notebook.



The laptop seems to have drawn a lot of inspiration in terms of design from the ThinkBook series of laptops. From the physical web camera shield to the SensePoint joystick that can be used as cursor control.



As per the remaining I/O, the laptop has three USB-A ports (two USB 3.2 Gen1 and a USB 2.0), an RJ45 port, a headphone-microphone combo jack, and a microSD card slot. I feel that the company should have incorporated an SD card slot instead of a microSD card slot.



Asus laptops are known for their sturdy build quality and this one is no different. The ExpertBook P2451F is a US MIL-STD 810G military standards certified laptop and a device has to go through various stringent tests to get this certification. This assures that the laptop can survive accidental falls or even a coffee spill without any issues.

Asus ExpertBook P2451F Display: On Par With The Competition

The ExpertBook P2451F comes with a 14-inch display with 1920 x 1080p resolution with an anti-glare finish. I love laptops with 14-inch screens, as they are easy to carry around. Portability is one of the biggest factors a business user will consider while buying a laptop and this one passes that test with flying colors.



When it comes to brightness and color reproduction, this is definitely not the best in business. For a regular user, who might want to make a PPT, the display and colorful and bright enough for every-day use. If you are someone who might want to do some image editing and color correction, then this is not the device to consider.



Besides, there are also laptops that look much compact when compared to the ExpertBook P2451F due to the thinner bezel design. Overall, this display on this laptop is meant for a business user, and for that set of audiences, it meets all the parameters.

Asus ExpertBook P2451F: Keyboard And Trackpad

The Asus ExpertBook P2451F is an excellent keyboard that offers a good amount of key travel and great tactile experience. The keyboard is backlit and offers three brightness levels. The keyboard on the ExpertBook can be compared to a mid-range gaming laptop and it definitely has one of the best keyboards on a non-gaming laptop.



The trackpad on this device is pretty average and there are laptops with a better keyboard at this price range from Asus itself. The trackpad works well and I also enjoyed using the SensePoint joystick, which gives this laptop a business computer feel.

Asus ExpertBook P2451F: Security Features

A business laptop should have built-in security features and the Asus ExpertBook P2451F has a few of them, which differentiates it from a regular notebook. The laptop has a privacy shield for the web camera that physically covers the camera, thus preventing any sort of data hack even if someone gains access to the camera.



Another security feature on the ExpertBook is the built-in fingerprint sensor. It's fast, accurate and is powered by Windows Hello. The laptop also has a Kensington lock, which can protect the device from thefts.



The notebook comes with a built-in TPM 2.0 chip that protects the data stored on the device. If there is a security threat, then the chipset can also completely block the access to the PC at the bootup, preventing data hacking and stealing.

Asus ExpertBook P2451F: CPU Performance

The Asus ExpertBook P2451F is based on the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U CPU. This is a quad-core CPU with eight threads with a peak CPU clock speed of 4.9GHz and a base clock speed of 2.3GHz. Do note that only one core can achieve the claimed 4.9GHz and the rest of the cores will be operating at 1.8GHz.



This is one of the few 10th Gen U series processors from Intel based on 14nm fabrication, which is not that efficient when compared to a 10th 15W Intel Core i7 processors, based on 10nm fabrication. So, this processor when compared to its predecessor might offer slightly better performance but falls behind other Intel's own 10th Gen Core i7 processor based on 10nm fabrication.



On Geekbench 5, the Asus ExpertBook posts 1142 points on single-core and 2844 points on multi-core performance. As this is CPU comes with a maximum TDP of 15W, the single-core performance is as impressive as a 45W CPU from Intel and AMD. However, even with four cores, the multi-core performance takes a hit due to lower clock speed.



On Cinebench R20, the laptop posted 1169 points which suggest that the CPU is not that great for tasks like video rendering that uses all cores simultaneously. The Intel Core i7-10510U is slower than the Intel Core i7-1065G7 that powers the Acer Swift 5, which is also an excellent business laptop that we recently reviewed.



Do note that, the Intel Core i7-1065G7 that powers the Acer Swift 5 has a max turbo boost frequency of 3.90 GHz when compared to the Intel Core i7-10510U that powers the Asus ExpertBook which comes with a max turbo frequency of 4.9GHz.

Asus ExpertBook P2451F: GPU Performance

The Asus ExpertBook P2451F has a dedicated graphics card with 2GB video memory -- the NVIDIA MX110, which is not that powerful. So, you won't be able to game on this computer. However, this GPU will help you load large Microsoft Excel sheet with a huge data load quickly.

Asus ExpertBook P2451F: PCMark 10

On PCMark 10, the Asus ExpertBook P2451F scores 3550 points and the laptop can easily handle normal day-to-day tasks like attending a video call or even working on an Excel datasheet without any issue.



When it comes to productivity, the laptop scores 6426 points which is split between a spreadsheet score (7034) and a writing score (5872). These numbers indicated that the laptop can easily handle normal day-to-day tasks without any issue.

Asus ExpertBook P2451F: Battery Life

The Asus ExpertBook P2451F comes with a 48Whr battery, which is slightly on the smaller side and it supports 65W charging. The product comes with a compact charger, which is similar in size to the 65W charger that comes with the Oppo Find X2, making it easy to carry around.



The laptop takes over 2 hours to fully charge and can last for 6 hours with video streaming. So, for an average user, the laptop can easily last for 8 hours without any issue. One issue that I didn't like about the charging is that it still uses a proprietary pin charger and the company should have incorporated USB Type-C charging.

Asus ExpertBook P2451F: Tailormade For Business Users

There is a lot to like about the Asus ExpertBook P2451F. It has a compact design and can offer an all-day battery life even with a small capacity battery. The laptop also has a great keyboard, offering an excellent typing experience and the built-in security features also make it an interesting offering.



The laptop is built by keeping the business users in mind and even in that regard it has everything one might want from a laptop of this class. It has the good build quality and the inclusion of ports like VGA makes it backward compatible as well.



If you are a business user, then the Asus ExpertBook P2451F is definitely something that will make you feel at home. It is not cheap but is also not as expensive as some of the models that offer a similar feature set. Overall, this is a laptop that every generation of users can feel familiar with.