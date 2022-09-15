Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE Review: Familiar Looks, Upgraded Performance

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE Review: Fresh Design With A Hint Of Transparency

I really liked the look and feel of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2022) that I recently reviewed and my opinion remains the same for the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE, as it has a similar design with a slightly large form factor.

As you already know, this is a 17-inch laptop, hence, it is massive and it also weighs 3KG, which is almost on par with other 17-inch gaming laptops. However, when you compare the Strix Scar 17 SE with the MSI Titan GT77, Asus's offering is actually lighter and much more compact to carry around.

The laptop also has extended RGB lighting on the front which syncs with the keyboard. Additionally, it also comes with an easy-to-replace armor cap and a removable keystone, which will help users to create custom profiles.

The laptop also has an interesting choice of I/O with a full-sized HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-C thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a 3,5mm headphone jack, and an RJ45 LAN port. For this laptop, I would have loved to see a full-sized SD card slot on the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE Review: High-Resolution And Colorful Display

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE comes with a 17.3-inch 16:9 WQHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. According to Asus, the display offers 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, 3ms of response time, and there is also Dolby Vision HDR support.

While the display on the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE isn't as bright as the one on the Asus ROG Flow X16, it is clearly one of the best screens that I have seen on a 17-inch gaming laptop. From the brightness level to color accuracy, the display on the ROG Strix Scar 17 SE just shines.

The ROG Strix Scar 17's display serves well for gaming, content creation, and even content consumption. Given the hardware capabilities of this machine, most modern games can also run at a higher frame rate, taking advantage of the higher refresh rate screen (more on this in the gaming performance part).

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE Review: No Complains With Keyboard/Trackpad

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE has a well-spaced-out keyboard with per-key RGB lighting support and it also has a dedicated numerical pad. I like the fact that Asus has included dedicated buttons to control volume and a button to mute/unmute the microphone.

Coming to the trackpad, the laptop has a pretty large trackpad that is on par with most trackpads on a Windows laptop. Again, if you are a hardcore gamer, it is best to consider a dedicated external wired/wireless mouse to get the most kills while playing an FPS or Battle Royal style title.

The laptop also has a quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos. The laptop also supports high-resolution audio output and it also has a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack. Like other variants of the ROG Strix Scar, the special edition also misses out on a web camera. However, the company is including an external 1080p web camera with every unit.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE Performance Review

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE, as mentioned before, is based on the Intel Core i9-12900HX CPU with RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU. The device also comes with two 2TB NVMe Gen4 SSD, offering a total of 4TB internal storage along with 32GB 4800MHz DDR5 RAM.

As these SSDs are paired to each other in Raid0 format, the laptop offers a higher read and write speed of over 10GB/s on CrystalDiskMark 8.0.4. This will help the laptop deliver faster boot speed and reduces game loading time.

What makes the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE a special laptop is the fact that it comes with the Intel Core i9-12900HX processor, which is currently the most powerful laptop processor from Intel. This is a 16-core processor with a base power of 55W and a maximum turbo power of 157W, helping the CPU to deliver improved performance on multi-core dependent tasks.

This high-performance CPU is paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of video memory. In theory, the combination of this CPU and GPU should make this one of the most capable gaming laptops of 2022. Is this a reality? Let's have a look at the same.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE CPU Performance

For the most part, we will be comparing the performance of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE with laptops featuring the Intel Core i9-12900H. This will give us an idea of how useful the extra amount of power is.

On Geekbench 5, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE scored 1849 points on the single-core CPU test and 14293 points on the multi-core CPU test. While the single-core performance of the Intel Core i9-12900HX is almost identical to that of the Intel Core i9-12900H, the most powerful laptop CPU from Intel is definitely ahead of all the laptops with the Intel Core i9-12900H processor.

Even on the CPU-Z benchmark, the laptop has posted 736 and 8530 points on single-thread and multi-thread CPU tests. Again, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE is the first laptop to surpass the 8000-point mark on the CPU-Z multi-thread benchmark.

Lastly, on Cinebench R23, the device scored 1584 points and 17891 points on single-core and multi-core CPU performance. Again, these results prove that the Intel Core i9-12900HX is definitely more capable than the Intel Core i9-12900H.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE GPU Performance

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU is currently the most powerful notebook GPU with 16GB of video memory and 150W of TGP with an additional 25W power in the dynamic boost mode. On the 3D Mark Time Spy test, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE posted 13450 points, making it the most powerful gaming laptop that we have tested.

During the benchmarking, the CPU attained a maximum temperature of 96 degrees, while the GPU went up to 72 degrees. These are excellent numbers for a gaming laptop, considering devices like the Alienware x15 R2's Intel Core i7-12700H got as hot as 99-degree centigrade.

The 3D Mark benchmark also confirms that the laptop can offer over 150fps at 1080p resolution and over 125fps at 1440p resolution on Battlefield V. Overall, the graphics performance of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE is almost on par with a high-end desktop gaming RIG.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE Gaming Performance

Just like the synthetic benchmarks, the gaming performance of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE is also on the higher side. The laptop offered 105 and 134fps on the Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 1440p and 1080p resolution. Similarly, we noticed an average FPS of 106 and 121 on Far Cry 6.

On ray-tracing Bright Memory: Infinite RTX benchmark, the laptop posted an average FPS of 125 and 86 at 1080p and 1440p resolution with the ray-tracing quality set to high. Lastly, on GTA: V, the laptop posted 179 and 165 fps at 1080p and 1440p resolution. As per these numbers, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE is more than capable of offering over 100fps on almost all the modern and demanding AAA titles.

Verdict: Desktop-Like Performance On A Laptop

In terms of performance, the multi-core CPU performance of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE GPU is almost as fast as the Intel Core i7-12700K desktop processor. The higher power input is definitely helping the CPU to offer better multi-core performance, and it is also helping with the overall gaming capabilities of this machine.

Although the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE does not get that hot (when compared to other laptops in this class), it does get fairly loud which actually made my colleagues think it is raining outside. So, the Asus ROG Delta headphone that is being included with the laptop will definitely come in handy.

Overall, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE is one of the most powerful gaming laptops that one can buy in India. However, you can also build a similarly capable desktop computer for less than half of the retail price of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE GPU. If you want the most powerful gaming laptop in the country, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE is definitely a great choice.