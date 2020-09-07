Dell G3 15 3500 Review: Best Budget Gaming Laptop For Casual Gaming

Dell G3 15 3500 Design

When one hears the word gaming laptop, they expect it to have all the bells and whistles like RGB lighting, flashy design, and more. However, most of these features are just for cosmetic purposes and do not offer any sort of performance improvement. Just like its predecessor, the Dell G3 13 3500 comes with a very basic design with blue color subtle hues all around the laptop.

We recently reviewed the Asus TUF A15, which is also an affordable gaming laptop; however, we didn't like the build quality of that machine and in comparison, the Dell G3 15 looks much cleaner and sturdy even though it is made of plastic.

So, this is a laptop that doesn't have a gaming aesthetic. Don't get me wrong, as it definitely has the hardware required to play almost any modern AAA titles, albeit, at a lower graphics settings for the new AAA titles.

Dell G3 15 3500 Display

The Dell G3 15 3500 has a typical 15.6-inch display with FHD (1920 x 1080p) resolution surrounded by some of the thickest bezels that we have seen on a laptop launched in 2020. Unlike some of the gaming laptops that we tested recently, the G3 15 at least has a 720p basic web camera.

The display comes with a matte finish and it reduces the light flares and reflections. When it comes to color science, this is an 8-bit panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and there is nothing special about it. When compared to laptops like the ROG G14, the G3 15's display isn't as vibrant as we wanted.

I have no issues while playing games or watching movies on this machine. However, I did feel that the brightness was slightly on the lower side, especially while streaming content from Prime Video and Netflix. Do note that, devices like the Asus TUF A15 offers a 144Hz refresh rate and costs similar to the G3 15. So, if you are into competitive gaming like CS: Go, then you should definitely choose a laptop with a higher refresh rate.

Dell G3 15 3500 Keyboard And Trackpad

The Dell G3 15 3500 has a full-sized keyboard with a dedicated numerical pad. The keyboard is backlit with blue light with three brightness levels. The keyboard on the G3 15 3500 is exactly similar to the G3 15 3590 which we reviewed last year.

Unlike some of the gaming laptops that we tested over the last few months, these keys don't offer a lot of travel and I really missed that tactile feedback from keys while using the laptop for the office tasks and for gaming.

The backlight at the highest brightness is sufficient for most scenarios. However, I would have liked to see either red color or an RGB color and blue is not really my jam.

The device has a big trackpad with a blue frame and I did not notice any issue when it comes to gestures and tracking. However, you need a joystick or a mouse to play games on this machine like every single gaming laptop.

Dell G3 15 3500 Interesting Features

Gaming laptops always pack-in tons of features that are usually not found on regular and business laptops. However, the G3 15 is a gaming laptop that also works well for business tasks, and here is how.

Most of the newly released laptops that I have tested didn't have a full-sized SD card. So, if I have to copy photos and videos from my camera, I need a third-party adapter to do so. However, the G3 15 3500 has one and it made my life easy.

Another feature that made my life easy was the fingerprint sensor. The fingerprint sensor on the G3 just works great even if the finger is wet. So, these features will help the user to secure the contents on the laptop using this biometric sensor.

Even when it comes to the storage solution, the laptop offers 256GB of SSD along with 1TB HDD. If a computer manufacturer cannot offer all-SSD based storage to cut down the price, the brand should take this approach by offering a hybrid storage solution.

Dell G3 15 3500 CPU Performance

The Dell G3 15 3500 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 10300H. It is a quad-core eight-thread CPU with a base clock speed of 2.5GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.5GHz. Thanks to the higher single-core clock speed, the CPU posts 1122 points on single-core Geekbench 5 performance and 4206 points on multi-core CPU performance.

Similarly, on Cinebench R20 the processor posts an overall score of 1858, which is significantly less than the Ryzen 7 4800H that powers the similarly priced Asus TUF A15. Though the single-core performance ensures a smooth gaming experience, it is best to get a laptop with either Ryzen 5 4600H or the Ryzen 7 4800H for tasks like video rendering and editing.

Dell G3 15 3500 GPU Performance

GTA: V is the one game that we usually test on every gaming laptop that we review and we also did the same with the Dell G3 15 3500 gaming laptops. At the highest graphics settings, the laptop offered an average FPS of around 70, offering a smooth gaming experience.

As the laptop just has a 60Hz panel, the gameplay was very good and even with the continuous gaming, we did not notice any major heating issues, other than the fast-spinning fans to keep the internals cool.

We also ran the Superposition graphics benchmark at 1080p resolution and medium graphics settings. The laptop scored 6524 points with an average FPS of 48.80. This indicates that the laptop might fail to offer 60fps gameplay on some of the AAA titles based on DirectX 12 graphics API.

Dell G3 15 3500 3DMark And PCMark Performance

On 3DMark, the laptop scored 3458 points on the Time Spy module based on DirectX 12 with an average FPS of 21.79. Similarly, on PCMark 10, the device scored 4316 points. These numbers indicate that the Dell G3 15 3500 is a decent mid-range laptop that can handle normal day-to-day issues without any issue.

Dell G3 15 3500 Verdict: For Casual Gamers

Looking at the numbers of various benchmark tools, it is very evident that the G3 15 3500 is not a high-performance gaming laptop. For the asking price, the device does deliver a good performance, especially for entry-level gamers.

Similarly, it is also an excellent laptop for everyday usage as well. As it comes with high-performance CPU and GPU, there is nothing that the Dell G3 cannot handle. For an asking price of Rs. 73,990, this is one of the good laptops in the market that compete against the Asus TUF A15.

If you are getting into gaming and want a laptop that can also do office tasks and can be used for college work, the Dell G3 15 3500 is an excellent choice with very minimal compromises.