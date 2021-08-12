Fujitsu UH-X Review: A Premium, Convertible Laptop To Consider

As the name suggests, this is a laptop that packs a convertible hinge that can be used as a tab. The Fujitsu UH-X laptop gets its power from the 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake CPU with integrated Intel Iris XE GPU, which is available in the market starting from Rs. 86,990. I used the laptop for a couple of days to determine its prowess. Here's the detailed review that discusses its pros and cons.

Specifications

CPU: 11th Intel Core i7-1165G7

GPU: Intel Iris XE (integrated)

Display: 13.3-inch IGZO touchscreen display

Memory: 16GB LPDDR4X RAM

Storage: 1TB SSD storage

Battery: 50Wh battery

Weight: 997 grams

Fujitsu UH-X Laptop Design: Classy And Convenient

One of the first things that stand out on the Fujitsu UH-X laptop is its convertible hinge. The laptop is lightweight, which makes using it in a tab mode very convenient. That said, one might find the bezels on the laptop slightly thick, especially at the top. This is also because Fujitsu has placed two cameras and an IR sensor here, which is handy for the Windows Hello face recognition for seamless logging in.

The design aspect also includes multiple ports for users, which is a huge plus point and sets it apart from other high-end premium laptops like the Apple MacBook. Fujitsu has also marked every port, giving it a bit of a traditional look and feel. Also, the laptop has top-facing speakers placed near the hinge, which makes the audio crystal clear even if kept on sound-abording surfaces, like a bed.

One of the most interesting aspects of the Fujitsu UH-X laptop is the additional camera right above the keyboard. This allows users to switch the camera angle, which is quite handy in a tab mode. For instance, you can convert the laptop and keep it at an angle, open the camera app, switch the angle, and take a group picture easily.

The Fujitsu UH-X laptop flaunts a 13.3-inch FHD IPS panel with touchscreen support. The display supports IGZO anti-glare feature, which further enhances the color on the display - whether you're working on editing a photo or watching a movie. The display also offers 100 percent sRGB coverage and 400 nits of peak brightness.

The touchscreen display is another plus point, which comes in quite handy when switched to tab mode. Speaking of the tab mode, the lightweight structure is another striking factor. The laptop weighs just 997 grams, which makes it easy to use, even when in tab mode. The thin structure also makes it quite handy to use.

Fujitsu UH-X Keyboard, Mouse Track: Simply Smooth

Moving on, the Fujitsu UH-X laptop has a smooth keyboard and mouse tracker. The company claims the laptop packs a sturdy keyboard that offers 1.5mm strokes and 19mm pitch. Overall, working on the keyboard is quite smooth and offers just the right amount of depth. The mouse tracker, on the other hand, also includes a slightly traditional design.

For instance, there are bifurcation and two dedicated buttons to separate the right- and lift-click. Most premium laptops today have skipped this design to include a super-smooth tracker. Apart from this, the Fujitsu mouse trackpad supports gestures and more.

Fujitsu UH-X Laptop Performance: Tops Benchmark Scores

The performance of the Fujitsu UH-X laptop is something that needs to be discussed. The Fujitsu convertible laptop gets its power from the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 chipset paired with integrated Intel Iris XE graphics. Here, I have one of the high-end models of the laptop, which includes 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 1TB SSD native storage.

I ran a couple of benchmarks to determine its prowess and compare it with other premium laptops in the Indian market. I ran the Geekbench platform and the laptop scored 1446 and 4934 in single- and multi-core tests respectively. Also, the Cinebench R23 gave the Fujitsu laptop 1318 and 4123 points in single- and multi-core tests respectively.

Also, the CPU-Z logged revealed 456 in single-core and 2305 in multi-core tests. I also ran two other benchmarks to determine the GPU performance. The PC Mark 10 benchmark valued the Fujitsu UH-X laptop at 4753 points, covering essentials, productivity, and digital content creation sub-tests. Also, the 3D Mark benchmark gave the laptop 1530 points for graphics, 3614 points for CPU performance, and 1674 points for overall performance.

The benchmark scores reveal that the Fujitsu UH-X laptop is pretty great when it comes to handling routine tasks as well as a few gaming titles. It can also smoothly perform during heavy workloads like digital content creation. I compared the performance with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i laptop with a similar Intel Core i7 chipset.

Here, the Lenovo laptop scored 1137 in the single-core test and 4812 in multi-core tests on Geekbench, which shows the Fujitsu laptop is significantly higher in performance. The PC Mark 10 results showed 4513 on the Lenovo device, which again makes the Fujitsu laptop better performing. I even compared the results with the Asus ExpertBook B9 and the results proved the Fujitsu UH-X to be more powerful.

Fujitsu UH-X Real-Life Performance: Glitch-Free And Seamless

The benchmark testing on the Fujitsu UH-X laptop has shown it's a capable device. The real-life experience on the Fujitsu laptop matches these numbers. I hardly faced any lag while using the laptop for both personal and professional tasks. I used the laptop for several activities like video calling, streaming movies from Netflix, working on doc files, photo editing, and so on.

Sometimes, laptops tend to hang when you multitask. However, there was no such instance with the Fujitsu UH-X laptop, giving me a glitch-free experience. That said, I must make a special mention of the stylus that comes with the laptop. You can simply doodle or even hold online presentations seamlessly with the stylus on the Whiteboard or Draw Board.

As mentioned earlier, the laptop makes use of dual-cameras and an IR sensor to support Windows Hello face recognition. I've used the Windows Hello feature on a couple of other devices, including the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5. The Lenovo laptop's camera was very sensitive, where a movie would pause as soon as I moved out of the frame of the laptop. Or, the device would begin looking for me as soon as there was movement nearby.

On the other hand, the Fujitsu UH-X laptop doesn't offer such high sensitivity features on its cameras. This is a bit of a disappointment as there are dual cameras on the top bezel, which would have made this experience even better!

Fujitsu UH-X Laptop Battery: No Complaints Whatsoever

The Fujitsu UH-X laptop gets its juice from a 50Wh battery that can last a day on a single charge. I found that the laptop requires typically two-three hours to fully charge. Once done, it can run for seven-eight hours straight, depending on the task at hand.

I used the laptop for several hours of streaming from Netflix and only after about five hours did the laptop switch to battery-saver mode. I have used laptops with the Intel Evo feature, which optimizes the battery performance and prolongs the battery life. However, the Fujitsu laptop skips the Intel Evo features. Yet, the overall battery life is commendable.

Fujitsu UH-X Verdict: Top-In-Class, Premium Laptop

The Fujitsu UH-X comes as the higher-end device of the new launches, where the other is the Fujitsu Thin & Light laptop. With a difference of a couple of thousand bucks, the UH-X convertible laptop is a favorable choice here. The convertible hinge, touchscreen display, stylus support, multiple cameras, and more such features make it worthy of its price tag.

The glitch-free performance and the long-lasting battery are other key factors further make it a good choice. Moreover, the Made-In-Japan tag is evident here, where the company promises after-sales support. If you're looking for a premium laptop, the Fujitsu UH-X convertible laptop is a good one to consider.