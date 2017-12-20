Xiaomi accepts Google Tez payments on Mi.com and Mi Store app

Back in September this year, Google announced the launch of Tez mobile payments app based on UPI in the country. Now, Xiaomi has announced that it has incorporated the support for this payment option on Mi.com and Mi Store app.

Xiaomi has started supporting the UPI based Tez app to let consumers make cashless transactions. This way, the buyers can directly pay from their bank accounts when they are purchasing a product on Mi.com and Mi Store app. On selecting the payment option on these platforms, users can see Tez listed as one of the options for UPI payment. The users have to just key in the UPI ID from the Google Tez profile.

Currently, Xiaomi is hosting the year-end sale on Mi.com. The new Tez payment app will let users enjoy a seamless purchase experience on the Mi.com and Mi Home app. The usage of the Tez payment option will give the Xiaomi consumers opt for the Mi.com in comparison to Flipkart and Amazon as the payment is pretty convenient and simple.

Xiaomi has stated that the Mi.com has over 21 million unique visitors a month and over 1 million daily active users on its online store Mi.com. It has also been stated that the Mi Store app on Google Play has over 20 million app installs and there is over 6 million organic downloads till date. The Google Tez payment option is expected to increase this number further.

The latest development by Xiaomi shows the commitment of the company towards the Digital India initiative. Also, the incorporation of the Tez payment option by Xiaomi comes at the time when Google announced that the Tez app has surpassed 12 million active users in the country. Notably, the Google Tez app that was launched in September witnessed five million downloads on the Play Store in October. Already, the app has processed over 140 million transactions with a growth rate of four times on an average.