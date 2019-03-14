10 best Realme 3 alternatives to buy under Rs. 13,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Realme 3 is already launched and has been greatly getting booked by the users. The handset is in demand because coming at such a low price variant, the handset is a feature-packed. But there are some other alternatives in the same price segment which you must have a look. And to your surprise, these devices won't let you down with respect to features.

These alternate handsets support powerful processor, massive battery which comes with Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 technology that makes your battery fully charged in less time, robust RAM, massive storage, and more. These smartphones can also handle graphically demanding games like PUBG and Injustice 2 in a lot smoother way.

It comes with the Second Space feature that allows you to install apps and keep pictures separately for security. A couple of these phones also sport glass design which offers premium look. Plus, these handsets can be obtained from a few shopping platforms at some of the best deals. Take a look at these handsets mentioned below.

Redmi Note 7 MRP: Rs 9,999

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery Honor 8C MRP: Rs 12,999

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 5.1 MRP: Rs 9,675

5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Asus ZenFone Max M2 MRP: Rs 8,499

6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)

Dual 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Facing Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

5000 MAh Battery Redmi 6 Pro MRP: Rs 9,675

5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Realme U1 MRP: Rs 11,499

6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor (Quad 2.1GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Honor 9 Lite MRP: Rs 8,499

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) Samsung Galaxy M10 MRP: Rs 9,499

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 TFT display

Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

3430mAh battery Redmi Y2 MRP: Rs 9,480

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Moto E5 Plus MRP: Rs 9,999

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery