7 common iPhone camera issues and fixes

Black screen

a) The first thing you need to do is check if something is blocking the lens. The black screen might quite possibly be because of a case that has not been placed properly or because of something that's stuck on the camera.

b) Close the app by double-clicking the home button and then killing the app by swiping the app card up. And then the launch the app again.

c) If the above methods don't do it, restart the device and launch the camera again.

d) Switch between the two cameras to check whether the screen appears on both of them. If the black screen only occurs on one, you might have to take your device to an Apple Store.

Lack of focus or blurriness.

a) Make sure that the camera is clean and is not smudged.

b) Metallic cases or magnetic lenses might interfere with iPhones with optical image stabilization.

Camera Flash not working

a) Test the LED flash by using the flashlight on your phone. If this does not work, you will have to get in touch with Apple Support.

b) Make sure the flash setting is set to what you want.

Transferred photos are flipped

a) You can try to take the photos with the volume buttons pointing down.

b) Before transferring the photo, check the orientation of the photo and edit it in the photo editor if you have to do so.

Camera not found or the camera freezing when switching

a) Visit Settings > General > Restrictions.

b) Enter your Restrictions passcode.

c) Make sure that the toggle is switched to on (green).

General Camera software fixes

Software troubleshooting is a great way to resolve errors that might pop up. The steps to do this are the following:

a) Force quit the app and then launch it again.

b) Restart your device and then launch the camera again.

c) If these don't work, visit Settings>General>Reset>Reset All Settings.

d) If none of the above methods work, you can restore the device and set it up as a new device.

General Camera hardware fixes

a) Make sure that the lens of the camera is not obstructed by a case, sticker, or anything else.

b) Use a microfiber cloth in order to wipe away any smudges or fingerprints. If there is dirt and debris under the glass lens, you will need to take it to an Apple Store.