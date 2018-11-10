Aliexpress sale: Get heavy discount up to 50% on smartphones

An E-commerce company called AliExpress has recently announced heavy discounts on some smartphones and other electronic accessories. Under its latest scheme, users can avail some smartphones and other gadgets with up to 50% off.

These wares also come with few coupons which make your purchasing even more profitable. Several other payment options include bank cards by visa, mastercard, maestro, western union, bank transfer, and more.

As a buyer protection plan, you can avail full refund if you don't receive your order and can also get Full or Partial Refund if the item is not as described. If you purchase from this portal, you are sure to get the products on time. This is what this portal claims. There are some more bids which will really make your shopping a million worth.

Not only this, the portal comes with some of the latest handsets by Huawei, Xiaomi, ASUS, Lenovo, and some other exciting brands. The sale is about to start in couple of hours. So, make the best use of time before you miss this golden chance.

49% off on Lenovo S5 Buy This offer on Sale.Aliexpress

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZUI 3.7

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP (Monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) dual rear cameras

16MP front-facing camer

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 15% off on Honor 9 Lite Buy This offer on Sale.Aliexpress

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) 22% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Buy This offer on Sale.Aliexpress

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery 21% off on Xiaomi Redmi 6 Buy This offer on Sale.Aliexpress

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery 27% off on Honor 8X Buy This offer on Sale.Aliexpress

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera,

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging 20% off on Honor P20 Lite Buy This offer on Sale.Aliexpress

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging 20% off on Mi 8 Lite Buy This offer on Sale.Aliexpress

Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3350mAh (typical) / 3250mAh (minimum) battery 23% off on Nova 3 Buy This offer on Sale.Aliexpress

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery 15% off on Honor 10 Buy This offer on Sale.Aliexpress

Key Specs

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging 35% off iPhone X Buy This offer on Sale.Aliexpress

Key Specs

5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji