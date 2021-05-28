Just In
- 9 hrs ago OnePlus Nord CE 5G Key Features Tipped; Snapdragon 750G SoC At Helm
- 10 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi 11X Getting MIUI 12.5 Update In India; New Features To Check
- 11 hrs ago Vodafone-Idea Or Reliance Jio: Who Is Offering More Benefits With Rs. 555 Plan?
- 11 hrs ago OnePlus Nord N200 5G Smartphone Will Not Be Available In India: Company Confirms
Don't Miss
- News Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions: CDC new mask guidance
- Movies WATCH: Rakhi Sawant Dresses Up As Mastani From Bajirao Mastani; Says She Is Unable To Meet Husband Ritesh
- Sports Badminton: Olympic champion Carolina Marin doubtful for Tokyo Olympics after suffering knee injury
- Lifestyle Black Fungus Vs White Fungus Vs Yellow Fungus: Everything You Need To Know
- Automobiles Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Bespoke Coachbuilt Model Revealed: One Of A Kind Rolls-Royce
- Finance Govt Borrows 55% More So Far This Fiscal Year, As Lockdowns Affect Revenue Collection
- Education Maharashtra Government Releases Class 10th Evaluation Criteria
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Delhi In June
Amazon Big Saving Days Sale 2021: SBI Bank Offer, No Cost EMI On Popular Smartphones
Amazon Big Days sale is live and you can head to the e-commerce platforms to buy consumer electronics and other goods at discounted prices. Since smartphones remain the most sought after gadgets during such sale, we have been consistently updating you with the newest of offers and deals that you can grab.
This article gives the details on the SBI Bank offers and no-cost EMI options using which you can buy some of the popular smartphones at cheaper rates. If a premium smartphone is what you are considering to buy then this sale has the Apple iPhone 11, Mi 11x series and the iQOO 7 5G in store.
You can also get your hands on the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 8T 5G at much lower rates. For mid-range users, there is the Galaxy A7 and the Oppo F17. Check out the list of devices and the offers which you can avail of using the SBI Bank cards:
Oppo F17 (Dynamic Orange, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 20,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (19% Off)
Oppo F17 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X 5G Celestial Silver 6GB RAM 128GB ROM | SD 870 | DisplayMate A+ rated E4 AMOLED | NCEMI upto 12 Months |Extra INR 1,999 Off Through Coupons
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; You Save: rs. 4,000 (12%)
Mi 11X 5G is available at 12% discount during Amazon Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9R 5G (Lake Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Extra INR 2,000 OFF on Exchange | NCEMI upto 9 months
Offer:
EMI starts at Rs. 1,883. No Cost EMI available
OnePlus 9R 5G is available starting from Rs. 39,999 via Amazon during this Big Saving Days sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 1,883 per month.
iQOO 7 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,990 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 3,000 (9%)
iQOO 7 5G is available at 9% discount during Amazon Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,990 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9 5G (Winter Mist, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Extra INR Rs. 3,000 OFF on Exchange | NCEMI upto 12 months
Offer:
EMI starts at Rs. 2,589. No Cost EMI available
OnePlus 9 5G is available starting from Rs. 54,999 via Amazon during this Big Saving Days sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 2,589 per month.
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
Offer:
EMI starts at Rs. 3,060. No Cost EMI available
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available starting from Rs. 69,999 via Amazon during this Big Saving Days sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 3,060 per month.
OnePlus 8T 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 42,999 ; Price: Rs. 38,999 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (9%)
OnePlus 8T 5G is available at 9% discount during Amazon Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X Pro 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Price: Rs. 41,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 8,000 (16%)
Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A72 (Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 41,999 ; Price: Rs. 34,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 7,000 (17%)
Samsung Galaxy A72 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476
-
34,155
-
25,866
-
9,999
-
19,999
-
26,035
-
56,770
-
24,119