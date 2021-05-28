Amazon Big Saving Days Sale 2021: SBI Bank Offer, No Cost EMI On Popular Smartphones

This article gives the details on the SBI Bank offers and no-cost EMI options using which you can buy some of the popular smartphones at cheaper rates. If a premium smartphone is what you are considering to buy then this sale has the Apple iPhone 11, Mi 11x series and the iQOO 7 5G in store.

You can also get your hands on the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 8T 5G at much lower rates. For mid-range users, there is the Galaxy A7 and the Oppo F17. Check out the list of devices and the offers which you can avail of using the SBI Bank cards:

Oppo F17 (Dynamic Orange, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 20,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (19% Off)

Oppo F17 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale.

Mi 11X 5G Celestial Silver 6GB RAM 128GB ROM | SD 870 | DisplayMate A+ rated E4 AMOLED | NCEMI upto 12 Months |Extra INR 1,999 Off Through Coupons

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; You Save: rs. 4,000 (12%)

Mi 11X 5G is available at 12% discount during Amazon Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 9R 5G (Lake Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Extra INR 2,000 OFF on Exchange | NCEMI upto 9 months

Offer:

EMI starts at Rs. 1,883. No Cost EMI available

OnePlus 9R 5G is available starting from Rs. 39,999 via Amazon during this Big Saving Days sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 1,883 per month.

iQOO 7 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,990 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 3,000 (9%)

iQOO 7 5G is available at 9% discount during Amazon Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,990 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 9 5G (Winter Mist, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Extra INR Rs. 3,000 OFF on Exchange | NCEMI upto 12 months

Offer:

EMI starts at Rs. 2,589. No Cost EMI available

OnePlus 9 5G is available starting from Rs. 54,999 via Amazon during this Big Saving Days sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 2,589 per month.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Offer:

EMI starts at Rs. 3,060. No Cost EMI available

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available starting from Rs. 69,999 via Amazon during this Big Saving Days sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 3,060 per month.

OnePlus 8T 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 42,999 ; Price: Rs. 38,999 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (9%)

OnePlus 8T 5G is available at 9% discount during Amazon Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 11X Pro 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Price: Rs. 41,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 8,000 (16%)

Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A72 (Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 41,999 ; Price: Rs. 34,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 7,000 (17%)

Samsung Galaxy A72 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.