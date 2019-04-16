Amazon Earth Week Sale Kicks Off With Save up to 70% on Refurbished Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon Earth Week Sale has kicked off, and this sale scheme can save up to 70% on refurbished devices. The portal also offers other attractive deals which can benefit you more while purchasing these kinds of phones. For clear idea, check out the list of these wares that are mentioned below.

The offers given by Amazon are up to Rs. 13,000 and more as exchange, no cost EMI option, Rs. 1500 as instant discount on ICICI bank credit and debit EMI transactions get a flat cashback of Rs. 15 by paying online and more. There are even some promo codes that can aid boost in discounts and make your sale even more worth.

The consumers get a 100% purchase protection plan, which provides complete security to your device. These refurbished products are well tested and checked carefully to make it look absolutely new with no scratches and signs of damages. These wares come with some accessories and are backed by a six-month warranty.

33% off on Huawei Nova 3i Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery 48% off on LG V20 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi

2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi

Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

16MP rear camera

8MP secondary rear camera

5MP front camera

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 58% off on (Certified REFURBISHED) Asus Zenfone 5Z ZS621KL (Midnight Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845

4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM With 64GB /128GB /256GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

Dual 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

3300mAh Battery 8% off on Oneplus 6T Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery 57% off on (Certified REFURBISHED) OnePlus 3 (Graphite, 64GB) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge 27% off on (Certified REFURBISHED) POCO F1 MZB6645IN (Graphite Black, 64GB) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor

20MP front-facing camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, IR face unlock

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery 47% off on (Certified REFURBISHED) Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 SM-A720FZKDINS (Gold Sand) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 43% off on (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus SM-G965FZKDINS (Midnight Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Without Offer Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

3500 MAh Battery 47% off on (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 20% off on (Renewed) Oppo F11 Pro (Aurora Green, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Without Offer Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0 66% off on (Certified REFURBISHED) LG G6 LGH870DS (Astro Black, 64GB) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant

13MP dual rear cameras and secondary rear camera

5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

Water, dust resistant (IP68)

4G LTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0