Amazon EMI And Exchange Offers On Vivo Smartphones

    Vivo is known for offering smartphones with good camera performance at almost every price bracket. And some of the latest products from the company offers features like a high-resolution sensor coupled with faster processors at affordable pricing.

    If you are eying for a new Vivo smartphone, then this could be the golden opportunity, as Amazon is now offering interest-free EMIs and exchange offers on various Vivo smartphones are here are some of the interesting pick from the lot.

    vivo V19

    The vivo V19 is now available for Rs. 27,990. On top of that, the company is also offering an additional Rs. 2,500 off on exchange plans. This device comes with a premium AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a dual selfie camera setup.

    vivo S1 Pro

    The vivo S1 Pro with a premium design and a quad-camera setup is now on sale for Rs. 19,990 and this phone offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Users can get an additional discount of Rs. 1,500 on exchanging their older smartphone.

    vivo S1
     

    The vivo S1 is now available for Rs. 16,990 and this device also has an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Users can get additional Rs. 1,000 off with the exchange offer.

    vivo Y50

    The vivo Y50 with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage can now be yours for Rs. 17,990 and this device also has a quad-camera setup and a modern-looking display with a higher screen-to-body ratio.

    vivo Y30

    The vivo Y30 is one of the most affordable phones with 128GB and is now on sale for Rs. 14,990. This smartphone offers a modern-looking punch-hole display with a higher screen-to-body ratio, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass.

    vivo Y19

    The vivo Y19 is also available for Rs. 14,990 and this device also packs 128GB internal storage with a water-drop notch screen. This phone has a triple camera setup and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

    vivo Y15

    The vivo Y15 now available for Rs. 12,990 and this smartphone comes with no-cost EMI options for three months. This is also a triple camera smartphone with a water-drop notch display protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 16:14 [IST]
