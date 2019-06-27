Just In
Amazon EMI Offers On Latest Smartphones – OnePlus 6T, Honor View20, Moto G7 Power And More
Amazon's EMI offers is all about purchasing some of the new as well as the best smartphones at a much amazing deal. The different EMI options available on these handsets give you a bigger choice option, under which you can go for the locking of a suitable deal.
Other offers which you can seek on buying these enlisted devices at Amazon's platform are no cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000, 1500 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions, 10% instant discount with YES Bank Credit card EMI, and great cashback and exchange offer.
The users will also get a 100% purchase protection plan on acquiring smartphones, 5% cashback on Citi Credit EMI transactions, 10% cashback as Amazon Pay balance up to Rs. 100 using Visa cards, and more. The consumers also get GST invoice on the devices and can save up to 28% on business purchases. In this way, Amazon's special EMI offers is going to be your best deal-maker.
Apple iPhone Xs (EMI starts at Rs 4,585. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR1
- IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 metres up to 30 minutes)2
- 12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera - Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control and Smart HDR
- Face ID for secure authentication3
- A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
- Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers
- iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime
Apple iPhone Xs Max (EMI starts at Rs 5,173. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR
- IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)
- 12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication
- A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
OnePlus 6T (EMI starts at Rs 1,318. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Honor View20 (EMI starts at Rs 1,412. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + TOF 3D secondary camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
21% off on Motorola Moto G7 Power
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1570×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Water-repellent P2i coating
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 15W Turbo charging
Nokia 8.1 (EMI starts at Rs 858. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, 96% NTSC Color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 6.1 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 664. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera + 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
LG V40 ThinQ (EMI starts at Rs 2,353. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP super wide camera + 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
Google Pixel 3 XL (EMI starts at Rs 2,768. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 6.3inch QHD+ OLED Display
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- Dual 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3430mAh Battery
Oppo R17 (EMI starts at Rs 1,365. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Red Magic (EMI starts at Rs 1,151. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
