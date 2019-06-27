Amazon EMI Offers On Latest Smartphones – OnePlus 6T, Honor View20, Moto G7 Power And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon's EMI offers is all about purchasing some of the new as well as the best smartphones at a much amazing deal. The different EMI options available on these handsets give you a bigger choice option, under which you can go for the locking of a suitable deal.

Other offers which you can seek on buying these enlisted devices at Amazon's platform are no cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000, 1500 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions, 10% instant discount with YES Bank Credit card EMI, and great cashback and exchange offer.

The users will also get a 100% purchase protection plan on acquiring smartphones, 5% cashback on Citi Credit EMI transactions, 10% cashback as Amazon Pay balance up to Rs. 100 using Visa cards, and more. The consumers also get GST invoice on the devices and can save up to 28% on business purchases. In this way, Amazon's special EMI offers is going to be your best deal-maker.

Apple iPhone Xs (EMI starts at Rs 4,585. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR1

IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 metres up to 30 minutes)2

12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera - Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control and Smart HDR

Face ID for secure authentication3

A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine

Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers

iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime Apple iPhone Xs Max (EMI starts at Rs 5,173. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.5-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR

IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)

12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication

A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine OnePlus 6T (EMI starts at Rs 1,318. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Honor View20 (EMI starts at Rs 1,412. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + TOF 3D secondary camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery 21% off on Motorola Moto G7 Power

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1570×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Water-repellent P2i coating

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery with 15W Turbo charging Nokia 8.1 (EMI starts at Rs 858. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, 96% NTSC Color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 6.1 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 664. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera + 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery LG V40 ThinQ (EMI starts at Rs 2,353. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP super wide camera + 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery Google Pixel 3 XL (EMI starts at Rs 2,768. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

6.3inch QHD+ OLED Display

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

Dual 8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3430mAh Battery Oppo R17 (EMI starts at Rs 1,365. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Red Magic (EMI starts at Rs 1,151. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

