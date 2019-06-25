Flipkart Honor Day Sale (June 25 to 29) – Get Discounts On Honor 20, Honor 20i, Honor 9N And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart Honor Day sale which starts from today(25th June) and will end up by 29th June 2019- comes with some of the best offers and discounts- which makes the purchasing of some Honor devices an easier undertaking. The portal also offers good discounts on some gadgets. Check out the listing of these selected devices below.

So long the sale exists, you get some amazing deals. The consumers can avail Honor devices with no cost EMI option, huge chunks as a cashback and exchange offers, extra big amount as a discount, 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, and get extra 15% Off( up to Rs. 150 ) on electronic accessories on your next purchase. This is how the Honor Day sale looks better.

You also get 1-year manufacturer warranty for these Honor devices and 6 months warranty for some add ons, 6 months for battery, 3 months for Adapter and Data Cable. So, get yourself tuned to profitably to the best purchasing of Honor devices under a scheme of Flipkart Honor Day sale.

8% off on Honor 20

Key Specs

6.26-Inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor

8GB RAM 256GB ROM

48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

Fingerprint Sensor

4000 MAh Battery 25% Off on Honor 8X

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery 43% off on Honor 9N

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery 29% Off on Honor 10 Lite

Key Specs 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery 55% off on Honor 9i

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery 36% off on Honor Play

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging 38% off on Honor 7S

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3020mAh built-in battery 42% off on Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera + secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 11% off on Honor 20i

Key Specs 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

