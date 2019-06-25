ENGLISH

    Flipkart Honor Day Sale (June 25 to 29) – Get Discounts On Honor 20, Honor 20i, Honor 9N And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart Honor Day sale which starts from today(25th June) and will end up by 29th June 2019- comes with some of the best offers and discounts- which makes the purchasing of some Honor devices an easier undertaking. The portal also offers good discounts on some gadgets. Check out the listing of these selected devices below.

    Flipkart Honor Day Sale (June 25 to 29) – Get Discounts On Smartphones

     

    So long the sale exists, you get some amazing deals. The consumers can avail Honor devices with no cost EMI option, huge chunks as a cashback and exchange offers, extra big amount as a discount, 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, and get extra 15% Off( up to Rs. 150 ) on electronic accessories on your next purchase. This is how the Honor Day sale looks better.

    You also get 1-year manufacturer warranty for these Honor devices and 6 months warranty for some add ons, 6 months for battery, 3 months for Adapter and Data Cable. So, get yourself tuned to profitably to the best purchasing of Honor devices under a scheme of Flipkart Honor Day sale.

    8% off on Honor 20

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-Inch FHD+ OLED Display
    • 2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor
    • 8GB RAM 256GB ROM
    • 48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Facing Camera
    • Dual SIM
    • 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    25% Off on Honor 8X
     

    25% Off on Honor 8X

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 20MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery

    43% off on Honor 9N

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

    29% Off on Honor 10 Lite

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

    55% off on Honor 9i

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

    36% off on Honor Play

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

    38% off on Honor 7S

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3020mAh built-in battery

    42% off on Honor 9 Lite

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
    • 13MP front-facing camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    11% off on Honor 20i

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
