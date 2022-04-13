Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

OPPO A31

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 15,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,989 ; You Save: Rs. 3,001 (19% Off)

OPPO A31 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,989 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 50

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (19% Off)

Realme Narzo 50 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (28% Off)

Redmi Note 11 is available at 28% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y21

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 17,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (22% Off)

Vivo Y21 is available at 22% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,990 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (24% Off)

Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 24% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (6% Off)

Realme narzo 30 5G is available at 6% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10S

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (24%)

Redmi Note 10S is available at 24% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A13 Black

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 18,490 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,491 (19% Off)

Samsung Galaxy A13 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Tecno POVA 2

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 13,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500.00 (11% Off)

Tecno POVA 2 is available at 11% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

Nokia G20

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,951 ; You Save: Rs. 3,048 (20% Off)

Nokia G20 is available at 20% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,951 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M12

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (19% Off)

Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.