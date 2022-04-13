Just In
Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
Are you looking forward to buy a new budget smartphone? Well, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting yet another sale - the Amazon Fab Fest Sale. During this sale, you can purchase these budget smartphones at a discount than ever before.
Also, Amazon provides additional discounts on account of the ongoing Fab Fest Sale. You can get attractive discounts in the form of exchange discounts, no-cost EMI payment option and more. Check out the discounts on budget smartphones from here.
OPPO A31
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 15,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,989 ; You Save: Rs. 3,001 (19% Off)
OPPO A31 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,989 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 50
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (19% Off)
Realme Narzo 50 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (28% Off)
Redmi Note 11 is available at 28% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y21
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 17,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (22% Off)
Vivo Y21 is available at 22% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,990 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10T 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (24% Off)
Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 24% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (6% Off)
Realme narzo 30 5G is available at 6% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10S
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (24%)
Redmi Note 10S is available at 24% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A13 Black
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 18,490 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,491 (19% Off)
Samsung Galaxy A13 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Tecno POVA 2
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 13,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500.00 (11% Off)
Tecno POVA 2 is available at 11% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Nokia G20
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,951 ; You Save: Rs. 3,048 (20% Off)
Nokia G20 is available at 20% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,951 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M12
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (19% Off)
Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.
