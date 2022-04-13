ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

    By
    |

    Are you looking forward to buy a new budget smartphone? Well, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting yet another sale - the Amazon Fab Fest Sale. During this sale, you can purchase these budget smartphones at a discount than ever before.

     
    Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best Budget Smartphones

    Also, Amazon provides additional discounts on account of the ongoing Fab Fest Sale. You can get attractive discounts in the form of exchange discounts, no-cost EMI payment option and more. Check out the discounts on budget smartphones from here.

    OPPO A31

    OPPO A31

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,989 ; You Save: Rs. 3,001 (19% Off)

    OPPO A31 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,989 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 50

    Realme Narzo 50

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (19% Off)

    Realme Narzo 50 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Redmi Note 11
     

    Redmi Note 11

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (28% Off)

    Redmi Note 11 is available at 28% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo Y21

    Vivo Y21

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 17,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (22% Off)

    Vivo Y21 is available at 22% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,990 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (24% Off)

    Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 24% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30 5G

    Realme Narzo 30 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (6% Off)

    Realme narzo 30 5G is available at 6% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10S

    Redmi Note 10S

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (24%)

    Redmi Note 10S is available at 24% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A13 Black

    Samsung Galaxy A13 Black

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 18,490 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,491 (19% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy A13 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno POVA 2

    Tecno POVA 2

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 13,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500.00 (11% Off)

    Tecno POVA 2 is available at 11% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    Nokia G20

    Nokia G20

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,951 ; You Save: Rs. 3,048 (20% Off)

    Nokia G20 is available at 20% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,951 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (19% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X