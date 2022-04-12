ENGLISH

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best Mid-range Smartphones

    By
    |

    Are you looking forward to purchasing one of the best mid-range smartphones out there? Well, you can get your hands on some of the bestselling models at a low price point via the ongoing Amazon sale. The online retailer is hosting the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale to provide discounts and offers on midrange smartphones.

     
    Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Best Mid-range Phones

    During the ongoing Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale, you can get attractive discounts on many mid-range models, including Oppo A55, Redmi Note 11S, and more. You will also be able to get discounts in the form of Amazon Pay cashback later and more. Here, you will get to know the various offers on midrange models.

    Redmi 10 Prime

    Redmi 10 Prime

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (17% Off)

    Redmi 10 Prime is available at 17% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A31

    OPPO A31

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (19% Off)

    OPPO A31 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10T 5G
     

    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (18% Off)

    Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO Z3 5G

    iQOO Z3 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000.00 (16%)

    iQOO Z3 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (10% Off)

    Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at 10% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 23,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (29% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 29% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 11S

    Redmi Note 11S

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (18% Off)

    Redmi Note 11S is available at 18% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30 5G

    Realme Narzo 30 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (6% Off)

    Realme Narzo 30 5G is available at 6% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 11 Pro

    Redmi Note 11 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (22% Off)

    Redmi Note 11 Pro is available at 22% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Vivo Y33T

    Vivo Y33T

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 22,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,9909 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (17% Off)

    Vivo Y33T is available at 22% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10S

    Redmi Note 10S

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (24% Off)

    Redmi Note 10S is available at 24% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A74 5G

    OPPO A74 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 20,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (14% Off)

    OPPO A74 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A55

    OPPO A55

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 18,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,490 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (18% Off)

    OPPO A55 is available at 18% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,490 onwards during the sale.

    Lava Agni 5G

    Lava Agni 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 23,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; You Save: Rs. 7,009 (29% Off)

    Lava Agni 5G is available at 29% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale.

     

