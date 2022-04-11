ENGLISH

    Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Redmi Note 11, Realme 9, And More

    By
    |

    Smartphones from Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, and other popular brands have continued to steal the spotlight. We have compiled a list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. This includes phones like the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Redmi Note 11, and the Realme 9. Apart from these, some of the phones that debuted a few weeks earlier like the OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022, and others are also on the list. Upcoming phones like the Xiaomi 12 Pro are also part of the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones.

     
    Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones

    Going into the details, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes several Samsung phones. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is one of the latest ones on the list, which joins with the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. Slightly older phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G are also on the list.

    The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 2022 Edition, which is currently available only in South Korea. Other phones on the list include the Realme 9, which is the 4G edition, and a newly launched edition of the Realme 9 series.

    Speaking of new launches, the OnePlus 10 Pro is also on the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. Previously launched Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Redmi Note 11 are also on the list. The anticipated Xiaomi 12 Pro has also made it to the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones.

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 13
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
     

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
    • Android 12 with One UI 4.1
    • 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Realme 9

    Realme 9

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    OnePlus 10 Pro

    OnePlus 10 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
    • Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
    • 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
    • iOS 15
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera
    • 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    Xiaomi 12 Pro

    Xiaomi 12 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 13 based on Android 12
    • 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,600mAh (Typical) battery with 120
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micrSD)
    • 12MP + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh (typical)

