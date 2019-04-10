ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Amazon Fab Phone Fest: irresistible offers on your favorite smartphones

    From the 11th of April to 13th of April

    By
    |

    Amazon, in collaboration with HDFC Bank, has come up with a new smartphone sale, the Fab Phone Fest, where your favorite smartphones are available at an unbelievable price. Here are the top deals that you should consider, especially if you are planning to buy a new smartphone in the coming days.

    Amazon Fab Phone Fest: irresistible offers on your favorite smartphone

     

    Explore the complete range of offers on Amazon Fab Phone Fest here

    OnePlus 6T for Rs 33,499

    OnePlus 6T is available at an unbelievable price of Rs 33,499 for the base variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 6T is known for flagship grade design and flagship class specifications with the latest Android OS.

    Honor Play for Rs 13,999

    The Honor Play is available for Rs 13,999, which is one of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000, as the smartphone is powered by the last generation HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC.

    Honor 8X for Rs 12,999

    The all-new Honor 8X is available for Rs 12,999, which offers premium all-glass design, and is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. The smartphone does run on Android 9 Pie OS with a dual camera setup.

    Honor 8C for Rs 8,999

    The Honor 8C is a cute little entry-level smartphone with a premium looking finish and offers the best-in-class specs-sheet with a notch design display.

    Honor 7C for Rs 8,4999

    The Honor 7C is one of the most affordable Honor smartphone available in India with an 18:9 aspect ratio display, offering the best multimedia consuming experience.

    Show-stopped

    For the first time, Apple iPhone XR will be available at an unbeatable price, and the smartphone is most likely to cost Rs 53,400 for the base variant with 64 GB internal storage. At this pricing, the iPhone XR costs less than the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is a true iPhone XR competitor.

    Along with the smartphones mentioned above, the following smartphones will also receive a price cut, which will be unveiled on the D-Day.

    Read More About: amazon sale news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 15:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue