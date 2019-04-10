TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- SC Verdict On Rafale Review Today
- IPL 2019: CSK Beat KKR By 7 Wickets
- Locally-Assembled Range Rover Velar Bookings Open — Prices Start At Rs 72.47 Lakh
- OnePlus 7 Pro Massive Leak — You Won't Believe This!
- A War Between Shahid Kapoor & Vijay Deverakonda's Fans
- 4 Stocks That Are Worth Picking
- Health Benefits Of Tahini
- Every Place You Need To Visit If You Are A First Timer In Taragarh
Amazon Fab Phone Fest: irresistible offers on your favorite smartphones
From the 11th of April to 13th of April
Amazon, in collaboration with HDFC Bank, has come up with a new smartphone sale, the Fab Phone Fest, where your favorite smartphones are available at an unbelievable price. Here are the top deals that you should consider, especially if you are planning to buy a new smartphone in the coming days.
Explore the complete range of offers on Amazon Fab Phone Fest here
OnePlus 6T for Rs 33,499
OnePlus 6T is available at an unbelievable price of Rs 33,499 for the base variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 6T is known for flagship grade design and flagship class specifications with the latest Android OS.
Honor Play for Rs 13,999
The Honor Play is available for Rs 13,999, which is one of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000, as the smartphone is powered by the last generation HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC.
Honor 8X for Rs 12,999
The all-new Honor 8X is available for Rs 12,999, which offers premium all-glass design, and is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. The smartphone does run on Android 9 Pie OS with a dual camera setup.
Honor 8C for Rs 8,999
The Honor 8C is a cute little entry-level smartphone with a premium looking finish and offers the best-in-class specs-sheet with a notch design display.
Honor 7C for Rs 8,4999
The Honor 7C is one of the most affordable Honor smartphone available in India with an 18:9 aspect ratio display, offering the best multimedia consuming experience.
Show-stopped
For the first time, Apple iPhone XR will be available at an unbeatable price, and the smartphone is most likely to cost Rs 53,400 for the base variant with 64 GB internal storage. At this pricing, the iPhone XR costs less than the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is a true iPhone XR competitor.
Along with the smartphones mentioned above, the following smartphones will also receive a price cut, which will be unveiled on the D-Day.