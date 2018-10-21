8 features that make Honor 8X the best budget smartphone in India

The mid-range smartphones in India today are not much behind from their premium counterparts when it comes to features and performance. The advancement in mobile technology has made it possible for manufacturers to design feature-rich and performance-driven products at a fraction of cost of the most premium smartphones. But as it is a daunting task to create a truly seamless mobile experience in sub Rs. 20k price segment, only a handful of mobile manufacturers have managed to crack the code.

Among these manufacturers, Honor is truly leading the charge in lower mid-range price bracket. The company has recently unveiled a new smartphone- Honor 8X for the masses in India. Priced aggressively at just Rs. 14,999 for the entry-level variant, Honor 8X is giving a tough time to its rivals. It is full of high-end features and is engineered to deliver an unmatched mobile experience in the most affordable price-point. Here we give you 8 reasons that make Honor 8X the best budget smartphone in India.

Best-in-class FHD+ Notch FullView Display

If you love streaming videos and playing games on your smartphone, Honor 8X will come as a delight for you. The smartphone flaunts the biggest and most vibrant screen in its respective price-point, which occupies nearly the entire front of the handset. Honor 8X boasts a massive 16.51cm (6.5") FHD+Borderless Notch FullView Display 2.0, which is destined to deliver best-in-class multimedia experience. The 1080×2340 display results in a pixel density of approx. 400ppi.

The company has also reduced the side bezels to their extreme points (4.25mm chin) so that all you get to see is an edge-to-edge display to form an impressive 91% Screen-to-body ratio. This results in an immersive video playback and gameplay experience in the palm of your hand. The display supports full high definition (FHD+) resolution and has 85% wide color gamut.

Quintessentially beautiful

Honor 8X is by far the most impressive and eye-catchy smartphone in sub Rs. 20k price-point. The handset flaunts a premium glossy textured glass back finish that reflects light with the slightest of change in the phone's orientation. The glossy back panel is made up of 15 layers of rich reflective craftsmanship and shows two visual effects on the same glass back panel. The metal trim holds the handset firmly and the gentle curves make it easy to operate the handset with one hand.

The company has invested long working hours in implementing advanced 'Chip-on-film' (COF) technology to reduce the thickness of the chin under the display. As a result, Honor 8X features an extremely thin chin (4.25mm) at the bottom of the display, which gives the smartphone edge-to-edge design.

Honor has also used a new patented antenna design in constructing the Honor 8X which makes for better cell reception in crowded telecom markets like India. Last but not the least; Honor 8X packs in a massive battery unit despite a sleek body. Overall, it is a budget handset that rivals the look and feel of even the most premium flagship handsets available in the market today. Honor 8X will be available in three different shades- Blue, Black and Red.

Feature-rich EMUI over Android 8.1 Oreo

Honor 8X runs on the latest iteration of company's in-house skin-EMUI 8.1 deployed over Android 8.1 Oreo. The user interface is easy-to-use and is full of useful software features to help you make the most out of the Android ecosystem. There's smart file processing system, battery-saving modes, different home-screen styles, Wi-Fi Bridge, one-hand mode and a lot more tucked inside the settings menu.

The display settings give you the flexibility to hide the notch or to change this setting for individual apps match the notch cutout. You also get a new generation eye comfort mode certified by TüV Rheinland to save your eyes from discomfort from Blue light. Moreover, you can change the on-screen buttons style, enable Game mode and can apply new themes to customize the look and feel of your Honor 8X as per your preference.

Game like a pro with Honor's powerful GPU Turbo technology

Honor 8X is simply the best gaming phone in sub Rs. 20k price-point. All thanks to company's in-house GPU Turbo technology which makes up for best-in-class gaming experience on a budget smartphone. Honor has combined the Kirin 710 chipset with the revolutionary GPU turbo technology to deliver a lag free gameplay experience even while playing the most graphically demanded games in Android.

The hardware-software integration of the duo helps the handset handle 3D immersive graphics without any performance lags. You also get graphics processing acceleration technology that further optimizes the mobile gaming experience to spike up an impressive 130 % increase in the overall GPU performance. What this means in simple words is that you can install and play even the most demanding game titles in the Google Play store without facing any lags or performance drops.

Best-in-class dual-lens camera setup

Honor 8X is not just about gaming and video playback. The smartphone also sets new benchmarks in the photography department. The 20MP AI camera on Honor 8X comes equipped with multi-scene recognition that is capable to identify 22 different categories of objects in images and 500 scenarios in real-time.

Moreover, the camera also has AI beauty mode that can adjust and retouch images based on area segmentation. Besides, the 20MP camera is accompanied by a 2MP secondary camera for depth sensing. Honor 8X can create hardware driven bokeh effect for stunning portrait shots. Last but not the least, the feature-rich camera interface on Honor 8X also offers a dedicated mode to capture blur-free and well-lit shots in low-light.

Simply enable the Night shot mode and capture vibrant and bright images in challenging light conditions.

AI enabled Selfie camera

Coming onto the front camera, Honor 8X ensures best-in-class selfies in every situation. The smartphone boasts a massive 16MP front-facing shooter that comes equipped with AI component to improve image quality.

The 16MP camera sensor is also equipped with multi-frame exposure technology to prevent over-exposure of backgrounds while taking images against the light. The selfie output can also be enhanced with impressive depth of field as the camera can create software-driven bokeh effect. Last but not the least; the 16MP selfie camera on Honor 8X also offers sophisticated AI algorithms to create four different studio-level effects.

Powerful internals for uninterrupted mobile experience

At the heart of Honor 8X is the powerful Kirin 710 Chipset. The SoC is built on the sophisticated 12nm manufacturing process which makes it 75% more efficient that the previous CPUs. The CPU comprises of powerful Cortex-A73 generation-based cores and also features a powerful Mali G51 GPU to tackle complex graphical needs. For multitasking, you have the option to choose between two different RAM configurations- 4GB and 6GB.

Dedicated microSD card and a massive battery unit

With Honor 8X, you don't have to compromise on storage and connectivity as the handset features a dedicated microSD card slot. The handset has a triple-slot hybrid SIM card tray with a dedicated space to expand the internal memory via a memory card.

As far as battery life is concerned, Honor 8X ensures uninterrupted video playback and long gaming sessions. The smartphone is backed by a massive 3,750 mAh battery unit that easily lasts more than a day even with heavy usage. You also get efficient battery saving modes that with the help of EMUI and efficient CPU further enhances the battery life.

Pricing and Availability

Honor 8X will be available exclusively on Amazon.in from 24th October onwards. The smartphone is priced at just Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The 6GB+64GB variant costs Rs. 16,999 and the 6GB+128GB variant will be available at Rs.18,999 only.