Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Budget Smartphones

Amazon is one of the top e-commerce websites in India. You can get everything under the sun on Amazon. Particularly, if you're looking for a new smartphone, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale is the best place to head to. Moreover, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale is offering a whopping discount on budget smartphones, falling in the sub-Rs. 15K segment. Moreover, these are phones that pack premium features, making them a worthy buy.

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale is offering a huge discount on Realme smartphones. For instance, you can buy the Realme Narzo 50A for just Rs. 11,499. The Realme Narzo 30 with 5G support is now available for Rs. 16,999.

One can also check out Redmi smartphones at the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. Devices like the Redmi Note 10T 5G are priced at just Rs. 14,499. Also, the Redmi 9 Active and Redmi Note 11T are available at a discount.

Plus, Oppo phones like the Oppo A15s and Oppo A31 are available for Rs. 12,999 each at the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. Additionally, the Oppo A55 and Oppo A74 5G are now priced at Rs. 15,490 and Rs. 16,990, respectively.

Some of the other phones at a discount at the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale include the Tecno Camon 17. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 and the Samsung Galaxy A12 are also available at a huge discount. One can also check out the Vivo Y33T at the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale.

Realme Narzo 50A Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500 (12% Off) Realme Narzo 50A is available at 12% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale. Redmi Note 10T 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (15% Off) Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale. OPPO A15s Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 13,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,990 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (7% Off) OPPO A15s is available at 7% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale. Redmi 9 Activ Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 10,991 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; You Save: Rs. 1,492 (14% Off) Redmi 9 Activ is available at 14% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (13% Off) Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is available at 13% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale. OPPO A31 Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 15,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (19% Off) OPPO A31 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale. OPPO A55 Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 18,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,490 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (18% Off) OPPO A55 is available at 18% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,990 onwards during the sale. Realme Narzo 30 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (6% Off) Realme Narzo 30 5G is available at 6% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale. Redmi Note 11T 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (17% Off) Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at 17% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale. OPPO A74 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 20,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (19% Off) OPPO A74 5G is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale. Vivo Y33T Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 22,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (17% Off) Vivo Y33T is available at 17% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,990 onwards during the sale. Tecno Camon 17 Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (13% Off) Tecno Camon 17 is available at 13% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy A12 Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,824 ; You Save: Rs. 4,175 (26% Off) Samsung Galaxy A12 is available at 26% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,824 onwards during the sale.

