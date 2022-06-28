Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Up To 40% Off On Best Mid-Range Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon has a wide range of commodities up for sale, including gadgets like smartphones. When it comes to smartphones, there's a wide range that buyers can choose from. Here, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale is offering up to 40 percent off on some of the best mid-range smartphones. These include top brands like Redmi, iQOO, Samsung, Vivo, and others. Here's all you need to know about the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale.

Going into the details, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale is offering a huge discount on Redmi smartphones. This includes the Redmi Note 11 series like the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and the Note 11 Pro+. These phones are now priced at Rs. 13,499, Rs. 18,999, and Rs. 20,999, respectively. Buyers can also explore other Redmi options at the sale.

Some of these other options include the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 11T, Redmi Note 10S, and so on. The Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale is also offering iQOO phones at a discount. For instance, the iQOO Z6 44W is available for Rs. 14,499, and the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999. The Tecno Pova 3 and the Oppo A54 are some of the other options.

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale is also offering a whopping sale on Samsung smartphones. for instance, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G are now available for Rs. 17,999 each. This makes the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale the best place to shop for mid-range smartphones.

Best Mobiles in India