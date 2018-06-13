Amazon and Flipkart Diwali best offers on smartphones: Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Nokia, Oppo, Micromax

This Diwali season Flipkart and Amazon India's popular e-commerce marketplace is back with its sale where the two players are offering crazy deals on smartphones at prices never seen before during their grand sale from October 14 to 17.

Flipkart and Amazon will be offering customers a host of affordability constructs for a hassle-free shopping experience. As for Flipkart offers, customers who purchase a Buyback Guarantee policy (available at just Rs.99) with their Smartphones during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale will get minimum 50 percent buyback value for their phones later.

In addition to this, there will be a 10 percent instant discount on purchases through HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards. No Cost EMI will be applicable on HDFC Bank Credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. Product Exchange option will cover over 90 percent of the entire portfolio of smartphones on Flipkart.

Talking about Amazon sale offers on mobiles it include deals on 160 handsets, with discounts up to 40 percent. Among smartphones on offer will be handsets by top brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Moto, LG, Sony, and Panasonic. Nokia 8, HMD Global's first flagship smartphone, will go on sale for the first time in the Amazon sale too on October 14.

Besides, with big deals on top brands, coupled with massive cashback offers and exclusive launches, both players are rolling out steep discounts during this period. Here are some of the smartphones that you can buy during this offer period.

13% off on Nokia 6 Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh built-in battery 7% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt (Black,16GB) Key Features 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 24% off on LG Q6 (Black, 18:9 FullVision Display) Key Features 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh built-in battery 32% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Black (16GB) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G LTE

3300mAh battery 38% off on LG G6 (Ice Platinum, FullVision) Key Features 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant

13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash

secondary rear camera with 125-degree lens

5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens

4G LTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 52% off on Asus Zenfone 3 (Black, 32GB) (3GB RAM) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super IPS+ display with up to 500cd/m2 brightness, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB of RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery 27% off on Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 (Gold, 3GB/32GB) Key Features 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 34% off on Google Pixel XL (Quite Black, 128 GB) Key Features 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Fingerprint sensor

12.3MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3450mAh battery 6% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (Black, 64GB) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery 15% off on Lenovo K8 Note (Fine Gold, 3GB) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging 24% off on Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 (Black Sky, 3GB/32GB) Key Features 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

16MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 22% off on Apple iPhone 7 (Jet Black, 32GB) Key Features 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance 14% off on Redmi Note 4 Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery 19% off on Oppo F3 Plus Key Features 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0

16MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 11% off on Mi Max 2 Key Features 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash,

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 9% off on Asus Zenfone 4 selfie Key Features 5.5 Inch HD IPS Display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

Dual 20MP + 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

3000mAh Battery 18% off on Lenovo K8 Plus (Fine Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness

2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery 31% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 - 6 (New 2016 Edition) (Black, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM) Key Features 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.2GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 processor with Adreno 306 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash,

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

3100mAh battery 20% off on Lenovo Vibe K5 Note (Silver, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU

3GB/4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3500mAh battery 24% off on Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 Click Here to Buy This offer

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Oncell 2.5D curved glass display with NEG2 Glass protection

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP primary rear camera

secondary 8MP camera with wide-angle lens

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery 10% off on Honor 8 Pro (Navy Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Click Here to Buy This offer

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging