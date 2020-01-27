ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Great Deals On Mi Smartphones: Offers and Discounts On Redmi Note 8, Redmi K20 Pro And More

    By
    |

    Amazon is set to collect maximum revenues, with the sales it is currently conducting. On one side we have the portal's "Grand Gaming Days" that offers gaming laptops at greater discounts, the other side includes the general sales that provide great deals on some Mi smartphones.

    Amazon Great Deals On Mi Smartphones
     

    Some Mi phones are added to the list below. Offers by Amazon on these handsets are bigger exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, GST invoice using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases, up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount on Axis bank credit EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on Axis bank debit EMI transactions, and more.

    Redmi Note 8

    Redmi Note 8

    The smartphone is available from Rs. 12,999 with 19% off, on Amazon. It comes with a 48MP AI quad-camera setup and 4000mAH lithium-polymer battery with 18W fast charging technology.

    Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Get the device from Rs. 14,999, and avail EMI on the phone up to 6 months. Also, get an extra up to Rs. 1,000 off on exchange offer. The highlights of the phone are 64MP AI quad rear cameras, built-in Alexa, and 4,500mAh battery capacity. 

    Redmi K20 Pro
     

    Redmi K20 Pro

    The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 24,999. You can get an extra Rs. 2,500 off on exchange offer and six months no-cost EMI. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options.

    Redmi K20

    Redmi K20

    The handset's key feature is the use of a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. It is priced at Rs. 19,999, offering up to Rs. 2,500 off on exchange offer. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 941 per month.

    Redmi 7A

    Redmi 7A

    It is the most affordable handset to use a 4,000mAh battery backup. It sports a 12MP + 5MP dual rear camera setup. Lastly, the handset is available at just Rs. 4,999. 

    Poco F1

    Poco F1

    The smartphone is priced from Rs. 14,999. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 845 SoC, that offers great performance at a given price figure.

    Redmi Y3

    Redmi Y3

    Coming at just Rs. 7,999, the smartphone bears a whopping 32MP selfie sensor. It also comes with a 4,000mAh battery and gets powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC.

    Redmi 7

    Redmi 7

    Buy the handset at Rs. 7,999. You can purchase the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 377 per month. It packs a 4,000mAh battery, runs Android 9 Pie, and gets powered by the octa-core processor.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue