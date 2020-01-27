Just In
Amazon Great Deals On Mi Smartphones: Offers and Discounts On Redmi Note 8, Redmi K20 Pro And More
Amazon is set to collect maximum revenues, with the sales it is currently conducting. On one side we have the portal's "Grand Gaming Days" that offers gaming laptops at greater discounts, the other side includes the general sales that provide great deals on some Mi smartphones.
Some Mi phones are added to the list below. Offers by Amazon on these handsets are bigger exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, GST invoice using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases, up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount on Axis bank credit EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on Axis bank debit EMI transactions, and more.
Redmi Note 8
The smartphone is available from Rs. 12,999 with 19% off, on Amazon. It comes with a 48MP AI quad-camera setup and 4000mAH lithium-polymer battery with 18W fast charging technology.
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Get the device from Rs. 14,999, and avail EMI on the phone up to 6 months. Also, get an extra up to Rs. 1,000 off on exchange offer. The highlights of the phone are 64MP AI quad rear cameras, built-in Alexa, and 4,500mAh battery capacity.
Redmi K20 Pro
The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 24,999. You can get an extra Rs. 2,500 off on exchange offer and six months no-cost EMI. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options.
Redmi K20
The handset's key feature is the use of a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. It is priced at Rs. 19,999, offering up to Rs. 2,500 off on exchange offer. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 941 per month.
Redmi 7A
It is the most affordable handset to use a 4,000mAh battery backup. It sports a 12MP + 5MP dual rear camera setup. Lastly, the handset is available at just Rs. 4,999.
Poco F1
The smartphone is priced from Rs. 14,999. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 845 SoC, that offers great performance at a given price figure.
Redmi Y3
Coming at just Rs. 7,999, the smartphone bears a whopping 32MP selfie sensor. It also comes with a 4,000mAh battery and gets powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC.
Redmi 7
Buy the handset at Rs. 7,999. You can purchase the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 377 per month. It packs a 4,000mAh battery, runs Android 9 Pie, and gets powered by the octa-core processor.
