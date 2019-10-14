ENGLISH

    Amazon Great Indian Diwali Sale Offers: Honor Smartphones On Discount

    By
    |

    Amazon Great Indian Festival is back once again. As per the schedule from October 13th to October 17th, users can avail all the best offers on several Honor and other smartphones. Specifically, the users can avail a few Honor phones with up to 40% off. Check out some of these handsets mentioned at the bottom.

    Amazon Diwali Offers On Honor Smartphones
     

    There are plenty of offers given by Amazon. You can save up to Rs. 3,500 on using ICICI bank credit and debit cards. You will be getting bonus offers on purchasing these phones.

    More offers include exchange and cashback offers, no-cost EMI options, 10% instant discount on minimum purchase of Rs. 3,000 with some ICICI bank cards(credit, debit and Credit/Debit EMI transactions), cashback of Rs. 15 on picking an order from a pickup point, 1-year free screen replacement, and many more.

    Honor 20i At Rs. 11,999

    The smartphone is priced at Rs. 11,999. It comes with triple rear camera lens and has a 6.21-inch FHD+ dew drop display.

    Honor 8X At Rs. 9,999

    The price of the handset starts from Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. It has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and 3,750mAh battery backup.

    Honor 8C At Rs. 8,999
     

    Get the smartphone from Rs. 8,999. It is backed with a massive 4,000mAh battery backup and sports a 6.26-inch HD display.

    Honor 9N At Rs. 8,499

    You will get the device from Rs. 8,499. You can get the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 200 per month. It has a dual rear camera setup and a single front camera.

    Honor View20 At Rs. 23,999

    The smartphone is available at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. The handset can be availed at various EMI plans.

    Honor Play At Rs. 12,999

    Get the handset from Rs. 23,999 and while buying save Rs. 19,000 on the phone. It sports a 48MP + 3D TOF primary AI camera that features 3D games and Magic AR.

    Honor 9 Lite At Rs. 7,999

    The device comes at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It comes with a dual camera setup both at the rear and on the front side.

    Honor 10 Lite At Rs. 7,999

    It is priced at Rs. 7,999 and you can get the device with an EMI from Rs. 377 per month.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
