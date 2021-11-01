Just In
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Diwali Cracker Deals On Top 10 Smartphones
Amazon is back with yet another sale on premium smartphones as a part of the Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. So, if you are planning to buy a new flagship smartphone, this looks like the last chance to grab the hottest selling smartphones at a much lower price.
The phones which are currently on offer features technologies like triple camera setup with support for 5G network. Hence, you can get premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, OnePlus 9, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at a much lower price. Here are all the hot picks from the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.
Samsung Galaxy M12
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (27%)
Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 27% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10 Lite
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (17%)
Redmi Note 10 Lite is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) - Black
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 49,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,901 (14%)
Apple iPhone 11 is available at 14% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 64,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 60,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (6%)
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available at 6% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 60,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 14,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (17%)
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
iQOO Z3 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 26,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,990 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (30%)
iQOO Z3 5G is available at 30% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,990 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10S
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (18%)
Redmi Note 10S is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9R 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (8%)
OnePlus 9R 5G is available at 8% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 31,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (16%)
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 50i
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; You Save: Rs. 500 (6%)
Realme narzo 50i is available at 6% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
iQOO Z5 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (20%)
iQOO Z5 5G is available at 20% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,990 onwards during the sale.
