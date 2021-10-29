Just In
List Of 108 MP Camera Smartphones Available On Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 With Discount Price
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is going on and offering numerous discounts and offers across a slew of products. During this sale, you will be able to get lucrative deals on a slew of products including smartphones, thereby making it the right time for users who want to purchase new phones.
If you are a photography enthusiast who want to buy a new camera smartphone, then you can purchase a new 108MP camera smartphone during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Check out the offerings you can buy at a discount from here.
Mi 11X Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (17%)
Mi 11X Pro is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,25,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 88,940 ; You Save: Rs. 36,060 (29%)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available at 29% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 88,940 onwards during the sale.
Mi 10T Pro 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (23%)
Mi 10T Pro 5G is available at 23% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 10
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 54,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (9%)
Mi 10 is available at 9% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (17%)
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 99,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 72,900 ; You Save: Rs. 26,100 (26%)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is available at 26% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 72,900 onwards during the sale.
