Amazon Huawei Crazy Offers: Get up to Rs. 10,000 discount on Mate 20 Pro, Nova 3i, P20 Lite and more

With Amazon's every now and then new sale offers you often get some devices, gadgets and other products at great discounts. However, this time with a new sale scheme coined as "Huawei Crazy Offers" your requirements gets constricted to only Huwaei devices and other gadgets.

Considering huge demands for Huawei handsets and a closing year, the portal provides up to Rs. 10,000 off on some phones. With plenty more amazing deals coming along, this last month of December can make you entitled with valid and profitable investments.

Certain attention seeker offers are no cost EMI option with Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 3,000 extra off on exchange depending on the device, 100% purchase protection plan, great cashback offers, better EMI rates, and more.

You can also get 50% cashback up to Rs.100 on your first ever online payment on Amazon.in, 10% cashback up to Rs.25 using BHIM UPI or Rupay ATM cards, debit cards or credit cards. With these excellent deals, your purchasing will definitely be a worth.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera and 20MP and 8MP

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery with 40W SuperCharge, 15W Wireless Quick 16% off on Huawei Nova 3i Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery 12% off on Huawei Nova 3 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging 14% off on Huawei P20 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Single / Dual SIM

40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging 26% off on Huawei P20 Lite Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging