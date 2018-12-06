Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Buy high-end smartphones on EMI at zero percent Interest

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
If you want to have some high-end smartphones at great discounts, you must visit the official website of Flipkart. As the portal is currently serving a sale campaign, under which all the devices, gadgets, and several other products can be purchased at some of the best looking deals. Such deals will surely relieve you, considering your irrevocable urge for having a premium phone.
You can go for the purchasing of such expensive phones at much better EMI rates. Also, you don't have to worry for paying hefty amounts at a time, rather you can look for different EMI plans and buy accordingly.
Several offers by Flipkart are 10% instant discount with HDFC bank cards, no cost EMI option, EMI on also debit cards, no cost EMI option on Bajaj Finserv EMI network card, complete mobile protection plan from Rs. 99, purchase buyback guarantee from just Rs. 99, exciting exchange and cashback offers, and many more.
You can also get some TVs with up to 70% off, electronics and accessories with up to 80% off, fashion products with up to 40% to 50% off, up to 40% to 80% off on Hone And Furnitures, and upto 80 % off on Beauty, toys, sports and Books. This mega sale is currently under progress and will end on 8th December, 2018. Eventually, you must make the best use of this given slot.
Nokia 8 Sirocco( No cost EMI Rs 6,167/month)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
LG G7 ThinQ (No cost EMI Rs 5,000/month)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Poco F1 (No cost EMI Rs 4,334/month)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
- 20MP front-facing camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo V11 Pro (No cost EMI starting from Rs 1,083/month with 25% down payment)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
Google Pixel 2 XL (No cost EMI Rs 6,667/month)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging
Google Pixel 2 (No cost EMI Rs 5,834/month)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 5inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2700mAh Battery
Honor 10 (No cost EMI Rs 4,167/month)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Google Pixel 3 XL (No cost EMI Rs 7,292/month)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3inch QHD+ OLED Display
- 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- Dual 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3430mAh Battery
Google Pixel 3 (No cost EMI Rs 5,542/month)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch FHD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- 12.2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit Processor
- 2915 Battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 (No cost EMI Rs 4,110/month)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 16.0 cm (6.3 inch) FHD+ Display
- 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 512 GB
- 24MP + 5MP + 10MP +8MP Rea Camera
- 24MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 3800 Lithium-ion Battery
Apple iPhone XS Max (No cost EMI Rs 19,984/month)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
- 12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera
- iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 3174mAH lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone XS (No cost EMI Rs 15,817/month)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
- 12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera
- iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 2658mAH lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (No cost EMI Rs 7,545/month)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (No cost EMI Rs 10,834/month)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- 2691mAh Battery