Amazon Huawei Week: Upto 20000 off, No EMI Cost, Exchange offer on smartphones
This current week has been greatly benefited with Amazon. Its latest strategy of Huawei Week looks incredible for some best Huawei phones irrespective of different price variant. You can seek up to Rs. 20,000 off on these devices and other enticing offers. Take a look at a list of devices mentioned below.
Offers given by Amazon are no cost available on major credit cards, selective debit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI card and Amazon Pay EMI, great exchange and cashback offers, 10% instant discount with YES Bank Credit Card EMI, pay online for some devices and get flat cashback of Rs. 50, and avail GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.
The portal also provides extra Rs 2000 off on exchange if you buy this product from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, Jio benefits worth of 2.2 terabytes of data and cashback of Rs. 2200 and benefits of worth Rs.10,000 and double data on 5 recharges, and more. The portal also includes a couple of new devices that look amazing in terms of features.
Huawei P30 Pro
Offers:
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 13,950.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI card and Amazon Pay EMI. Here's how
- Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount with YES Bank Credit Card EMI Here's how
- Cashback (3): Buy this product between 10th May and 23rd May & unlock Rs 100 cashback offer on Grocery shopping on Amazon Pantry.
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Huawei P30 Lite
Offers:
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 9,950.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI card and Amazon Pay EMI. Here's how
- Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount with YES Bank Credit Card EMI Here's how
- Cashback (3): Buy this product between 10th May and 23rd May & unlock Rs 100 cashback offer on Grocery shopping on Amazon Pantry.
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Offers:
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,950.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI card and Amazon Pay EMI. Here's how
- Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount with YES Bank Credit Card EMI Here's how
- Cashback (3): Buy this product between 10th May and 23rd May & unlock Rs 100 cashback offer on Grocery shopping on Amazon Pantry.
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery with 40W SuperCharge, 15W Wireless Quick Charge
Huawei Y9 2019
Offers:
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,950.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000 Here's how
- Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount with YES Bank Credit Card EMI
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging