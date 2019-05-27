Just In
Amazon Mi Day Sale (May 27th to 31st): Get up to Rs. 5,500 off on Xiaomi smartphones
Amazon MI Day Sale which starts from today(27th May) will exist until 31st May. During the sale, users can seek up to Rs. 5500 off on some of the best Xiaomi smartphones. The platform comprises some even newly launched devices from Xiaomi which you can claim by either making prebook order or simply buying.
Offers given by Amazon include no cost EMI option, 5% instant discount with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, greater exchange and cashback offers, no cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000, get double data and Instant Cashback Benefits(Jio offer), and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.
If you purchase them online, you will instantly get a flat cashback of Rs. 50. You also get a 100% purchase protection plan on these handsets. All these offers will make your sale an ideal approach. So, go for it immediately before the scheme gets over.
20% off on Xiaomi Redmi 7
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 (EMI starts at Rs 565. No Cost EMI available)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
14% off on Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB / 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
26% off on Xiaomi Redmi Y2
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
31% off on Xiaomi Mi A2
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
22% off on Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
31% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
13% off on Xiaomi Redmi 6
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery