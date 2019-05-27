Amazon Mi Day Sale (May 27th to 31st): Get up to Rs. 5,500 off on Xiaomi smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon MI Day Sale which starts from today(27th May) will exist until 31st May. During the sale, users can seek up to Rs. 5500 off on some of the best Xiaomi smartphones. The platform comprises some even newly launched devices from Xiaomi which you can claim by either making prebook order or simply buying.

Offers given by Amazon include no cost EMI option, 5% instant discount with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, greater exchange and cashback offers, no cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000, get double data and Instant Cashback Benefits(Jio offer), and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

If you purchase them online, you will instantly get a flat cashback of Rs. 50. You also get a 100% purchase protection plan on these handsets. All these offers will make your sale an ideal approach. So, go for it immediately before the scheme gets over.

20% off on Xiaomi Redmi 7

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 (EMI starts at Rs 565. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
14% off on Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM

16GB / 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
26% off on Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Key Specs 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
31% off on Xiaomi Mi A2

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
22% off on Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Key Specs 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
31% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
13% off on Xiaomi Redmi 6

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery