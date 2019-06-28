ENGLISH

    Amazon Mi Day Sale Offers – Buy Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A And More On Discount

    By
    |

    Mi Day Sale is back on Amazon's portal and the scheme has once again been garnering praises in terms of fantastic deals and discounts. The strategy is already running which was scheduled on 26th June and will run until 30th June 2019. Find an attachment of some top featured Redmi devices below and buy suitably.

    Amazon Mi Day Sale Offers – Buy Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A And More

     

    During this ongoing Mi Day sale, users will get up to Rs. 6,500 off and Rs. 3,000 on an exchange of some Redmi devices. Other offers which you can avail on a few Redmi handsets are no cost EMI option available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000, 5% cashback on Citi Credit EMI transactions, and 5% instant discount with HSBC Cashback card.

    While purchasing these Mi phones, you also get 10% cashback as Amazon Pay balance up to Rs. 100 using Visa cards, get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases, and double data and Instant Cashback Benefits(Jio offer). With all these offers, Amazon Mi Day Sale looks really fabulous.

    Redmi 7

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    17% off on Redmi Y3
     

    17% off on Redmi Y3

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh Battery

    14% off on Redmi 6A

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB / 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

    26% off on Redmi 6 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Infrared Sensor
    • 4000mAh Battery

    37% off on Mi A2

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery

    26% off on Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    29% off on Redmi 6

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 11:39 [IST]
