'I Love Mi Sale' on Amazon (6th to 8th Dec): Avail special discounts on Mi smartphones

Amazon has recently come up with its much anticipated sale scheme in the last month of 2018. The sale is a wrap up procedure which can make you facilitated with some of the best Mi smartphones and other electronic gadgets.

According to "Mi Store offers", you can acquire few Xiaomi devices and accessories at special discounts. The portal come along with other lucrative deals which can really benefit you while buying a phone. The sale will start from 6th Dec and will end on 8th Dec, 2018.

Offers given by Amazon are no cost EMI option, 10% instant discount with YES bank credit card EMI, Jio Offer- under which you can get good amount of instant cashback and up to 4.5 TB 4G data only with Jio, great exchange and cashback offers.

You can get 50% cashback up to Rs.100 on your first ever online payment on Amazon.in, 10% cashback up to Rs.25 using BHIM UPI or Rupay ATM cards, debit cards or credit cards, and 100% purchase protection plan.

9% off on Mi A2

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with LED flash

20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ 5% off on Redmi Y2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 5% off on Redmi 6 Pro

Key Specs 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery 6% off on Redmi 6A

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery 11% off on Mi MAX 2

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery