Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale: Discounts Offers iPhone 13, iQOO 9 Pro 5, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, And More
Amazon has announced the Monsoon Carnival sale, which brings attractive discounts for several brands' smartphones. Besides, the e-commerce site is also offering additional discounts for ICICI bank users. However, the sale will be live until Jun 22. So, if you are planning to purchase a flagship or mid-range smartphone, you must visit Amazon.
During the sale, you can get the iPhone 13 starting at Rs. 72,990, while the recently launched Xiaomi 12 Pro is available for Rs. 66,999. Apart from this, there are several options to choose from. Let's take a look at the list of smartphones that are now available at discounted price tags on Amazon.
Apple iPhone 13
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 72,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 79,900 (9% Off)
Apple iPhone 13 is available at 9% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 72,990 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Blue
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 53,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 65,900 (18% Off)
Apple iPhone 12 is available at 18% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 53,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 49,994 ; Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 (24% Off)
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is available at 24% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 84,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 66,999 (21% Off)
Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at 21% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 66,999 onwards during the sale.
Tecno Phantom X Summer Sunset
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 32,999 (21% Off)
Tecno Phantom X Summer Sunset is available at 21% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 9 SE 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 (15% Off)
iQOO 9 SE 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 9 Pro 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 79,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 69,990 (13% Off)
iQOO 9 Pro 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 69,990 onwards during the sale.
