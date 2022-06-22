ENGLISH

    Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale: Discounts Offers iPhone 13, iQOO 9 Pro 5, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, And More

    By
    |

    Amazon has announced the Monsoon Carnival sale, which brings attractive discounts for several brands' smartphones. Besides, the e-commerce site is also offering additional discounts for ICICI bank users. However, the sale will be live until Jun 22. So, if you are planning to purchase a flagship or mid-range smartphone, you must visit Amazon.

     
    Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale: Discounts Offers Smartphones

    During the sale, you can get the iPhone 13 starting at Rs. 72,990, while the recently launched Xiaomi 12 Pro is available for Rs. 66,999. Apart from this, there are several options to choose from. Let's take a look at the list of smartphones that are now available at discounted price tags on Amazon.

    Apple iPhone 13

    Apple iPhone 13

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 72,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 79,900 (9% Off)

    Apple iPhone 13 is available at 9% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 72,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Blue

    Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Blue

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 53,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 65,900 (18% Off)

    Apple iPhone 12 is available at 18% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 53,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone
     

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 49,994 ; Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 (24% Off)

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is available at 24% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 12 Pro

    Xiaomi 12 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 84,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 66,999 (21% Off)

    Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at 21% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 66,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Tecno Phantom X Summer Sunset

    Tecno Phantom X Summer Sunset

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 32,999 (21% Off)

    Tecno Phantom X Summer Sunset is available at 21% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 9 SE 5G

    iQOO 9 SE 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 (15% Off)

    iQOO 9 SE 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    iQOO 9 Pro 5G

    iQOO 9 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 79,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 69,990 (13% Off)

    iQOO 9 Pro 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 69,990 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 11:00 [IST]
