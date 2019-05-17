Amazon Oppo Fantastic Day sale offers on Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo A5s, Oppo R17 Pro and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon's Oppo Fantastic Day which is currently running and will end on 19th May comes with several amazing offers on some Oppo devices and other gadgets. The portal also comes along with a better-discounted price option for a few newly launched devices. Check some of them below in the form of a list.

Offers of Amazon are no cost EMI option on major credit cards, select debit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI card and Amazon Pay EMI, no cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000, get 1500 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions, get a flat cashback of Rs. 50 is you buy online, get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

You can also get an extra Rs. 1000 off on exchange if you buy them from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, seek Jio benefits worth 7050 & up to 3.1 TB data, and more.

18% off on Oppo F11 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4020mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0 21% off on Oppo F11 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0 23% off on Oppo A5s Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB/3GB/4GB RAM

32GB/64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 8.1

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery 33% off on Oppo A3s Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery 20% off on Oppo R17 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging 28% off on Oppo R15 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio OLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3400mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charging 31% off on Oppo F9 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge 22% off on Oppo R17 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 wirh 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 23% off on Oppo A1K Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual SIM

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery