Amazon Oppo Fantastic Day sale offers on Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo A5s, Oppo R17 Pro and more
Amazon's Oppo Fantastic Day which is currently running and will end on 19th May comes with several amazing offers on some Oppo devices and other gadgets. The portal also comes along with a better-discounted price option for a few newly launched devices. Check some of them below in the form of a list.
Offers of Amazon are no cost EMI option on major credit cards, select debit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI card and Amazon Pay EMI, no cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000, get 1500 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions, get a flat cashback of Rs. 50 is you buy online, get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.
You can also get an extra Rs. 1000 off on exchange if you buy them from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, seek Jio benefits worth 7050 & up to 3.1 TB data, and more.
18% off on Oppo F11
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0
21% off on Oppo F11 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0
23% off on Oppo A5s
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB/64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 8.1
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
33% off on Oppo A3s
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
20% off on Oppo R17 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
28% off on Oppo R15 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio OLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charging
31% off on Oppo F9 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge
22% off on Oppo R17
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 wirh 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
23% off on Oppo A1K
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual SIM
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery