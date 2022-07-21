Just In
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discounts On Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11X Pro, And More
Amazon Prime Day Sale is just a few hours away. This year, Xiaomi India has partnered with Amazon to provide massive discounts on the latest flagship and mid-range Xiaomi smartphones. The Xiaomi 12 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC will be available for just Rs. 51,999.
Similarly, phones like the Xiaomi 11T Pro and the Xiaomi 11X Pro will also be on sale with at least a 20 percent discount on MRP. Check out the best deals on Xiaomi smartphones on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 52,999
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 79,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 51,999
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 51,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 31,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999
Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,249 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,299 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999
Mi 11X 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,299 onwards during the sale.
