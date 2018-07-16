ENGLISH

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Offers on Honor P20 Lite, Moto G6, Galaxy Note 8, Redmi 5 and more

    Amazon is back with its Prime Day sale. The sale has kicked off starting today and offers huge discounts on smartphones and other products. This year the company has managed to bring numerous deals to make sure buyers across segments have something to pick from at reasonable and discounted prices.

    Amazon Prime Day Sale: Offers on Honor P20 Lite, Moto G6 and more

    So if you are someone planning to buy a new smartphone, but don't have to time to go through all the deals, here's a list of smartphones you might wanna buy.

    21% off on Honor P20 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging

    25% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
    • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with fast charging

    11% off on Motorola Moto G6

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    7% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback

    Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture, LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz), HT40, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS
    • 3500mAh battery

    11% off on Apple iPhone X

    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
    • Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
    • 64GB and 256GB storage options
    • iOS 11
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
    • 7MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

    28% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
    • 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

    6% off on Vivo Y83

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    10% off on Redmi 5 (Gold, 32GB)

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery

    Huawei V10

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM, 64GB /128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
    • 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
    • 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    23% off on Apple iPhone 6s

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
    • 12MP primary camera and 5MP front facing camera
    • iOS v10 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory and single SIM
    • 2750mAH lithium-ion battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
