Amazon Prime Day Sale: Offers on Honor P20 Lite, Moto G6, Galaxy Note 8, Redmi 5 and more

Amazon is back with its Prime Day sale. The sale has kicked off starting today and offers huge discounts on smartphones and other products. This year the company has managed to bring numerous deals to make sure buyers across segments have something to pick from at reasonable and discounted prices.

SEE ALSO: Amazon Prime Day Sale: Offers and discounts you can get

So if you are someone planning to buy a new smartphone, but don't have to time to go through all the deals, here's a list of smartphones you might wanna buy.

SEE ALSO: Best Chinese smartphones running Android Oreo you can buy in India

21% off on Honor P20 Lite Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging 25% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging 11% off on Motorola Moto G6 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging 7% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture, LED flash

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz), HT40, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS

3500mAh battery 11% off on Apple iPhone X Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 28% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 6% off on Vivo Y83 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 10% off on Redmi 5 (Gold, 32GB) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery Huawei V10 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM, 64GB /128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging 23% off on Apple iPhone 6s Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

12MP primary camera and 5MP front facing camera

iOS v10 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single SIM

2750mAH lithium-ion battery