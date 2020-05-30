ENGLISH

    You Can Buy These OnePlus Smartphones At Attractive Discounts And Offers

    By
    |

    Amazon India, the online partner of OnePlus exclusively sells these smartphones in the country apart from the offline partners and the official company website. Even the latest offering from the company in the OnePlus 8 5G series is available via Amazon. Right now, the online retailer is offering attractive discounts and offers on select OnePlus smartphones.

    Discounts On OnePlus Smartphone
     

    If you are looking forward to upgrade to an OnePlus smartphone, then you can get your hands on one such smartphone at attractive no-cost EMI payment option. Also, there are some instant discount offers right now.

    As OnePlus discontinues select old models, only a few models are available for interested buyers. And, we list a handful of OnePlus smartphones available on Amazon with no-cost EMI options.

    OnePlus 7 Pro

    The OnePlus 7 Pro went official early last year with impressive specs such as a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED notch-less display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ 1440p resolution, a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12GB RAM, 10-layer liquid cooling, a pop-up camera at the top for selfies and more. This smartphone is available no-cost EMI, an instant discount of Rs. 1,250 and up to Rs. 8,600 exchange discount.

    OnePlus 7T Pro

    OnePlus 7T Pro features a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD+ display, an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.0 storage space, a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP selfie camera and a 4080mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging support. OnePlus 7T Pro is available at no-cost EMI payment options up to 12 months.

    OnePlus 7T
     

    OnePlus 7T

    OnePlus 7T launched alongside the OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB storage space, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at its rear, a 16MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 3800mAh battery with 30T fast charging support. This smartphone comes with no-cost EMI payment option, exchange discount and additional discount right now on Amazon.

    OnePlus 8

    OnePlus 8

    OnePlus 8, the latest flagship smartphone from the company comes with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a triple-camera setup at the rear with a dedicated macro lens, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage space, and a 4300mAh battery. The OnePlus 8 will go on sale next on June 4 along with 12 months of no-cost EMI payment options, and a flat Rs. 2,000 discount on using an SBI card for the purchase.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 10:03 [IST]
