Oneplus 8 5G Sale On Amazon: Some Other Premium Smartphones To Check Out

If we speak of its highlight features, then the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 865 SoC and is 5G enabled. The OnePlus 8 comes with a starting price tag of Rs. 44,999 and competes against the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and the Motorola Edge Plus.

This article is a compilation of the premium smartphones that competes against the OnePlus 8 and are available for sale on Amazon.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Motorola Edge Plus

6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10

108MP rear camera with 1/ 1.33″ Samsung sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, Laser autofocus, 16MP 117° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, macro mode, 8MP telephoto lens with OIS for 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture, 6k at 30fps, 4k 60fps

25MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP camera

40MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy S20+

6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

4500 MAh Battery

Huawei P30 Pro

