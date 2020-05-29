For Quick Alerts
Oneplus 8 5G Sale On Amazon: Some Other Premium Smartphones To Check Out
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus recently announced the OnePlus 8 series. The latest flagship series arrived with the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The latter is slated to go for a limited period sale starting tomorrow, i.e, May 29, 2020, on Amazon.
If we speak of its highlight features, then the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 865 SoC and is 5G enabled. The OnePlus 8 comes with a starting price tag of Rs. 44,999 and competes against the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and the Motorola Edge Plus.
This article is a compilation of the premium smartphones that competes against the OnePlus 8 and are available for sale on Amazon.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Motorola Edge Plus
- 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10
- 108MP rear camera with 1/ 1.33″ Samsung sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, Laser autofocus, 16MP 117° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, macro mode, 8MP telephoto lens with OIS for 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture, 6k at 30fps, 4k 60fps
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP camera
- 40MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy S20+
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 4500 MAh Battery
Huawei P30 Pro
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 (2 x Cortex A76 2.6 GHz + 2 x Cortex A76 1.92 GHz + 4 x Cortex A55 1.8 GHz) processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera with f/1.6 aperture, OIS, 20MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP 5x Telephoto lens with OIS, ToF Depth sensor, Laser AF, PDAF, CAF, AIS
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
