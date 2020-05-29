ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneplus 8 5G Sale On Amazon: Some Other Premium Smartphones To Check Out

    By
    |

    The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus recently announced the OnePlus 8 series. The latest flagship series arrived with the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The latter is slated to go for a limited period sale starting tomorrow, i.e, May 29, 2020, on Amazon.

    OnePlus 8 Sale On Amazon
     

    If we speak of its highlight features, then the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 865 SoC and is 5G enabled. The OnePlus 8 comes with a starting price tag of Rs. 44,999 and competes against the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and the Motorola Edge Plus.

    This article is a compilation of the premium smartphones that competes against the OnePlus 8 and are available for sale on Amazon.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Motorola Edge Plus
     

    Motorola Edge Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • Android 10
    • 108MP rear camera with 1/ 1.33″ Samsung sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, Laser autofocus, 16MP 117° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, macro mode, 8MP telephoto lens with OIS for 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture, 6k at 30fps, 4k 60fps
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    Key Specs

    • 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
    • Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP camera
    • 40MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy S20+

    Samsung Galaxy S20+

    Key Specs

    • 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
    • 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • 4500 MAh Battery
    Huawei P30 Pro

    Huawei P30 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 (2 x Cortex A76 2.6 GHz + 2 x Cortex A76 1.92 GHz + 4 x Cortex A55 1.8 GHz) processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 40MP rear camera with f/1.6 aperture, OIS, 20MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP 5x Telephoto lens with OIS, ToF Depth sensor, Laser AF, PDAF, CAF, AIS
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (typical) battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X