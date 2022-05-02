Just In
- 11 hrs ago Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G First Sale In India: Specs, Pricing, Features, Launch Offers
- 11 hrs ago iQOO Z6 5G Now Available Without Charging Adapter Priced At Rs. 13,999; Where To Buy?
- 13 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Now Available At Just Rs. 14,999; Where To Buy?
- 15 hrs ago Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2022: Get Great Offers, Cashback On Smartphones, Laptops And More
Don't Miss
- News Indian community chant '2024: Modi once more' slogan' in Germany
- Sports IPL 2022: KKR vs RR, Highlights: Knight Riders end losing run as Rana and Rinku show downs Royals
- Movies Thuramukham: The Nivin Pauly Starrer To Hit The Theatres On THIS Date?
- Finance SBI Customers Can Invest In LIC IPO Via SBI YONO App, Check Out How
- Automobiles Skoda Kushaq Gets Two New Variants: Starting Price 9.99 Lakh
- Lifestyle IIT-Mandi Team Discovers Molecule That Can Be Used For The Treatment Of Diabetes
- Education TANCET Admit Card 2022 Released At tancet.annauniv.edu, Download Hall Ticket Here
- Travel Weekend Getaways From Chennai
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Discount Offers On iQOO Smartphones
Gaming smartphones are in vogue now. These smartphones bring in advanced processors, improved graphics, better haptics, and more importantly, advanced cooling systems. One such top gaming brand is iQOO. iQOO has released plenty of smartphones in India with dedicated game-centric features. If you're looking for a new iQOO smartphone, the Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is the best place to head to. The Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is offering a huge discount on iQOO smartphones.
The Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is offering a whopping discount on a wide range of iQOO smartphones. This includes devices under the iQOO Z series. The Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is offering the iQOO Z6 5G for just Rs. 15,499.
One can also check out the iQOO Z5 5G for just Rs. 23,990 and the iQOO Z3 5G for just Rs. 20,900. Apart from the Z series, the Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is also offering a huge discount on some other iQOO phones. For instance, one can get the iQOO 7 5G for just Rs. 29,990.
One can also check out new phones under the iQOO 9 series. The Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is offering the iQOO 9 5G and the iQOO 9 Pro 5G for just Rs. 46,990 and Rs. 64,990, respectively. The sale is also offering the iQOO 9 SE 5G for just Rs. 33,990, making it an attractive buy.
iQOO Z6 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 19,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; You Save: Rs. 4,491 (22% Off)
iQOO Z6 5G is available at 22% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 9 SE 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 39,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (15% Off)
iQOO 9 SE 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 9 Pro 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 74,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 64,990 ; You Save: Rs. 10,000 (13% Off)
iQOO 9 Pro 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 64,990 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 9 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 54,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 46,990 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (15% Off)
iQOO 9 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale.
iQOO Z3 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16% Off)
iQOO Z3 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.
iQOO Z5 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (20% Off)
iQOO Z5 5G is available at 20% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,990 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 7 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14% Off)
iQOO 7 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999