Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Discount Offers On iQOO Smartphones

Gaming smartphones are in vogue now. These smartphones bring in advanced processors, improved graphics, better haptics, and more importantly, advanced cooling systems. One such top gaming brand is iQOO. iQOO has released plenty of smartphones in India with dedicated game-centric features. If you're looking for a new iQOO smartphone, the Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is the best place to head to. The Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is offering a huge discount on iQOO smartphones.

The Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is offering a whopping discount on a wide range of iQOO smartphones. This includes devices under the iQOO Z series. The Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is offering the iQOO Z6 5G for just Rs. 15,499.

One can also check out the iQOO Z5 5G for just Rs. 23,990 and the iQOO Z3 5G for just Rs. 20,900. Apart from the Z series, the Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is also offering a huge discount on some other iQOO phones. For instance, one can get the iQOO 7 5G for just Rs. 29,990.

One can also check out new phones under the iQOO 9 series. The Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is offering the iQOO 9 5G and the iQOO 9 Pro 5G for just Rs. 46,990 and Rs. 64,990, respectively. The sale is also offering the iQOO 9 SE 5G for just Rs. 33,990, making it an attractive buy.

iQOO Z6 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 19,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; You Save: Rs. 4,491 (22% Off) iQOO Z6 5G is available at 22% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale. iQOO 9 SE 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 39,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (15% Off) iQOO 9 SE 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale. iQOO 9 Pro 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 74,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 64,990 ; You Save: Rs. 10,000 (13% Off) iQOO 9 Pro 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 64,990 onwards during the sale. iQOO 9 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 54,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 46,990 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (15% Off) iQOO 9 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale. iQOO Z3 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16% Off) iQOO Z3 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale. iQOO Z5 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (20% Off) iQOO Z5 5G is available at 20% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,990 onwards during the sale. iQOO 7 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14% Off) iQOO 7 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

