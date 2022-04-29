Just In
Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 Gift Your Mother
As we enter the month of May, several festivities and occasions await us. One such event is Mother's Day. We have listed a few Mother's Day Gift Ideas, including some of the best budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000. Several top brands in India offer affordable and budget smartphones. This includes brands like Realme, Infinix, Vivo, Poco, Poco, Tecno, and so on. Here's all you need to know about the Mother's Day Gift Ideas for some of the best budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000.
Realme is a popular brand and there are several options to choose from for under Rs. 10,000. As part of Mother's Day Gift Ideas, one can explore options like the Realme C31, Realme Narzo 50i, Realme C11, and Realme C21Y. One can also check out other brands like the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.
Redmi phones are also among the list of Mother's Day Gift Ideas as the best budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000. These options include the Redmi 10A, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9, and the Redmi 9i. Plus, the Poco C3 and the Poco C31 are also ideal options for gifting.
Buyers can also check out Infinix Hot 11 2022 and the Infinix Hot 10S as part of the Mother's Day Gift Ideas. Some of the other choices include Tecno Spark 8C, Vivo U10, OPPO A16K, Vivo Y12s, and OPPO A16e.
Realme C31
Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Eexpandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Redmi 10A
Price: Rs. 8,499
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Infinix Hot 11 2022
Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
- Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 7.6
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Redmi 9A
Price: Rs. 7,499
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme Narzo 50i
Price: Rs. 7,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11
- 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Infinix Hot 10S
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 mini-drop display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7.6 based on Android 11
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
Price: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
POCO C3
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Tecno Spark 8C
Price: Rs. 7,499
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (720 x 1612 pixels) HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.6
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary AI camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Vivo U10
Price: Rs. 8,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia G10
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,050 mAh battery
POCO C31
Price: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme C11
Price: Rs. 7,499
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
OPPO A16K
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4,230 mAh battery
Redmi 9
Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme C21Y
Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
- Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 11
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Vivo Y12s
Price: Rs. 9,990
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Price: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
POCO C31
Price: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with up to 400 nits brightness
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J6
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3,000 MAh Battery
