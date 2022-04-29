Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 Gift Your Mother Features oi-Harish Kumar

As we enter the month of May, several festivities and occasions await us. One such event is Mother's Day. We have listed a few Mother's Day Gift Ideas, including some of the best budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000. Several top brands in India offer affordable and budget smartphones. This includes brands like Realme, Infinix, Vivo, Poco, Poco, Tecno, and so on. Here's all you need to know about the Mother's Day Gift Ideas for some of the best budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000.

Realme is a popular brand and there are several options to choose from for under Rs. 10,000. As part of Mother's Day Gift Ideas, one can explore options like the Realme C31, Realme Narzo 50i, Realme C11, and Realme C21Y. One can also check out other brands like the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.

Redmi phones are also among the list of Mother's Day Gift Ideas as the best budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000. These options include the Redmi 10A, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9, and the Redmi 9i. Plus, the Poco C3 and the Poco C31 are also ideal options for gifting.

Buyers can also check out Infinix Hot 11 2022 and the Infinix Hot 10S as part of the Mother's Day Gift Ideas. Some of the other choices include Tecno Spark 8C, Vivo U10, OPPO A16K, Vivo Y12s, and OPPO A16e.

Realme C31 Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Eexpandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Redmi 10A Price: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Infinix Hot 11 2022 Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 7.6

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Redmi 9A Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme Narzo 50i Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11

8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Infinix Hot 10S Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 mini-drop display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Price: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery POCO C3 Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Tecno Spark 8C Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.6-inch (720 x 1612 pixels) HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate

1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU

3GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.6

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary AI camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Vivo U10 Price: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery Nokia G10 Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,050 mAh battery POCO C31 Price: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme C11 Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OPPO A16K Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4,230 mAh battery Redmi 9 Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme C21Y Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 11

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Vivo Y12s Price: Rs. 9,990

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 9i Price: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery POCO C31 Price: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with up to 400 nits brightness

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J6 Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display

1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3,000 MAh Battery

Best Mobiles in India